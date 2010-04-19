The Best Haul-Everything Canvas Totes

By Nykia Spradley
Updated August 29, 2014
L.L. Bean
Hit the beach, park, or farmers’ market with these multipurpose carryalls.
L.L. Bean Custom Boat and Tote Bag

L.L. Bean

The iconic bag is now available in 50 color combos. Make it one-of-a-kind by adding your monogram or a label (try beach bag or soccer stuff).

To buy: $29 to $42, llbean.com.

Kate Spade New York Pass The Shades Griffen Striped Canvas Tote

Kate Spade

This boxy tote earns its stripes with patent-leather piping, a zippered inside pocket, and an appropriately shady design. Also available in green.

To buy: $175, bloomingdales.com.

Lands’ End Ragtop Snap Tote

Lands’ End

Unsnap the corners of this carryall to create more interior room. The snazzy orange-dipped bottom helps disguise dirt. Also available in blue.

To buy: $50, landsend.com.

Coldwater Creek Striped Canvas Tote

Coldwater Creek

Pile beach towels, sand toys, and snacks inside this sherbet-colored tote. Also available in pink.

To buy: $50, coldwatercreek.com.

Anya Hindmarch Beach Canvas Tote

Saks Fifth Avenue

Yes, you are seeing a trend: Featuring imprinted sunglasses like the Kate Spade design before it, this island-ready tote fits a change of clothes for spontaneous shore outings.

To buy: $120, saksfifthavenue.com.

By Nykia Spradley