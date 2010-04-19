The Best Haul-Everything Canvas Totes
L.L. Bean Custom Boat and Tote Bag
The iconic bag is now available in 50 color combos. Make it one-of-a-kind by adding your monogram or a label (try beach bag or soccer stuff).
To buy: $29 to $42, llbean.com.
Kate Spade New York Pass The Shades Griffen Striped Canvas Tote
This boxy tote earns its stripes with patent-leather piping, a zippered inside pocket, and an appropriately shady design. Also available in green.
To buy: $175, bloomingdales.com.
Lands’ End Ragtop Snap Tote
Unsnap the corners of this carryall to create more interior room. The snazzy orange-dipped bottom helps disguise dirt. Also available in blue.
To buy: $50, landsend.com.
Coldwater Creek Striped Canvas Tote
Pile beach towels, sand toys, and snacks inside this sherbet-colored tote. Also available in pink.
To buy: $50, coldwatercreek.com.
Anya Hindmarch Beach Canvas Tote
Yes, you are seeing a trend: Featuring imprinted sunglasses like the Kate Spade design before it, this island-ready tote fits a change of clothes for spontaneous shore outings.
To buy: $120, saksfifthavenue.com.
