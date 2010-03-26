7 Bedtime Essentials
For Silky Hands
A little Qtica Hand Repair Balm goes a long way: Its concentrated creamy formula quenches parched skin with beeswax and aloe while retinyl palmitate helps treat brown spots.
To buy: $18, artofbeauty.com.
For Maximum Relaxation
Before getting into bed, spritz sheets with Earth Therapeutics Dream Zone Pillow Mist, which is scented with soothing lavender and valerian root, an herb often used in calming teas.
To buy: $8, earththerapeutics.com.
For a Deeper Sleep
Slip on the silk Dream Essentials Dreamer Sleep Mask. It comes in more than 15 colors, blocks 100 percent of light, and stays put all night thanks to its wide strap.
To buy: $25, dreamessentials.com.
For Smoother Feet
Rub Dr. Scholl’s For Her Ultra Overnight Foot Cream into heels and soles. Its rich blend of glycerin, palm oil, and petrolatum penetrates and softens rough, thick skin.
To buy: $5, at drugstores.
For Brighter Skin
Cleanse your face then apply Vichy LiftActiv Retinol HA Night. It contains retinol to help minimize fine lines and wrinkles and hyaluronic acid to keep skin supple.
To buy: $42, vichyusa.com.
For Softer Lips
Neosporin Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy will soak in while you slumber, smoothing lips with nourishing vitamins A and E and moisturizing cocoa butter.
To buy: $5, at drugstores.
To Pull Back Hair
Keep strands off your neck and face with Lavender Girl Hair Twists, extra-stretchy knotted bands that are gentle on hair and barely leave a crimp. Available in 18 colors and patterns.
To buy: $4, lavendergirl.com.
