7 Bedtime Essentials

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Qtica
Keep these go-to products on your nightstand to work minor miracles overnight; they’ll help repair skin, lips, hands, and feet while you get a little shut-eye.
For Silky Hands

Qtica

A little Qtica Hand Repair Balm goes a long way: Its concentrated creamy formula quenches parched skin with beeswax and aloe while retinyl palmitate helps treat brown spots.

To buy: $18, artofbeauty.com.

For Maximum Relaxation

Earth Therapeutics

Before getting into bed, spritz sheets with Earth Therapeutics Dream Zone Pillow Mist, which is scented with soothing lavender and valerian root, an herb often used in calming teas.

To buy: $8, earththerapeutics.com.

For a Deeper Sleep

Dream Essentials

Slip on the silk Dream Essentials Dreamer Sleep Mask. It comes in more than 15 colors, blocks 100 percent of light, and stays put all night thanks to its wide strap.

To buy: $25, dreamessentials.com.

For Smoother Feet

Dr. Scholl’s

Rub Dr. Scholl’s For Her Ultra Overnight Foot Cream into heels and soles. Its rich blend of glycerin, palm oil, and petrolatum penetrates and softens rough, thick skin.

To buy: $5, at drugstores.

For Brighter Skin

Vichy

Cleanse your face then apply Vichy LiftActiv Retinol HA Night. It contains retinol to help minimize fine lines and wrinkles and hyaluronic acid to keep skin supple.

To buy: $42, vichyusa.com.

For Softer Lips

Neosporin

Neosporin Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy will soak in while you slumber, smoothing lips with nourishing vitamins A and E and moisturizing cocoa butter.

To buy: $5, at drugstores.

To Pull Back Hair

Lavender Girl

Keep strands off your neck and face with Lavender Girl Hair Twists, extra-stretchy knotted bands that are gentle on hair and barely leave a crimp. Available in 18 colors and patterns.

To buy: $4, lavendergirl.com.

