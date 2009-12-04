Beautiful Makeup Palette Gifts

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Trish McEvoy
This season’s best makeup kits display form and function: The colors are gorgeous and the compact cases minimize clutter.
For a Low-Maintenance Friend

Trish McEvoy

If she only wears a little lipstick, give her the double-decker Trish McEvoy Be Prepared Pink Lip Kit, which has eight glosses and lip colors in pretty, flattering shades.

To buy: $28, trishmcevoy.com.

Surprise Giveaway

Lancome

Real Simple is giving away five Lancôme Holiday Eye & Cheek Palettes in Nude Seduction, each of which houses six satiny eye shadows and a blush in timeless, sophisticated tints. Three other color palettes are available.

To buy: $39.50, lancome-usa.com.

For a Little Princess

Target

Perfect for girls fond of dress-up, the Pixi Petite Palette includes shimmery makeup for eyes, cheeks, and lips. The formulas can be applied with fingers, and the light, sheer colors are―fortunately―hard to overapply.

To buy: $16, target.com.

For a Tireless Friend

Estee Lauder

The Estée Lauder Limited Edition Eye Shadow Palette offers six long-lasting shadows that she won’t need to reapply during a (long) day. Classic cream, soft brown, and dark mocha shades flatter all skin tones.

To buy: $32.50, esteelauder.com.

For a Hollywood Fan

Benefit Cosmetics

With everything needed to create the soft, natural look worn by stars this season, the Benefit Celebutante Personal Stylist Makeup Kit contains minis of bestselling cosmetics, including a rose-colored cheek stain, a liquid highlighter, and a mauve bronzer. Three lip colors in pink, nude, and plum, and two eye shadows in neutral shades complete the set.

To buy: $34, sephora.com.

