Beautiful Makeup Palette Gifts
For a Low-Maintenance Friend
If she only wears a little lipstick, give her the double-decker Trish McEvoy Be Prepared Pink Lip Kit, which has eight glosses and lip colors in pretty, flattering shades.
To buy: $28, trishmcevoy.com.
Surprise Giveaway
Real Simple is giving away five Lancôme Holiday Eye & Cheek Palettes in Nude Seduction, each of which houses six satiny eye shadows and a blush in timeless, sophisticated tints. Three other color palettes are available.
Enter here for a chance to win one of the palettes. And be sure to come back tomorrow and often; we’ll be giving away something great in each Daily Find from now until December 15!
To buy: $39.50, lancome-usa.com.
For a Little Princess
Perfect for girls fond of dress-up, the Pixi Petite Palette includes shimmery makeup for eyes, cheeks, and lips. The formulas can be applied with fingers, and the light, sheer colors are―fortunately―hard to overapply.
To buy: $16, target.com.
For a Tireless Friend
The Estée Lauder Limited Edition Eye Shadow Palette offers six long-lasting shadows that she won’t need to reapply during a (long) day. Classic cream, soft brown, and dark mocha shades flatter all skin tones.
To buy: $32.50, esteelauder.com.
For a Hollywood Fan
With everything needed to create the soft, natural look worn by stars this season, the Benefit Celebutante Personal Stylist Makeup Kit contains minis of bestselling cosmetics, including a rose-colored cheek stain, a liquid highlighter, and a mauve bronzer. Three lip colors in pink, nude, and plum, and two eye shadows in neutral shades complete the set.
To buy: $34, sephora.com.