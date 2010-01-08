6 Little Bathtime Luxuries
For Softer Skin
Molton Brown Intoxicating Davana Blossom Foaming Bath Oil
contains blackseed and grapeseed oils to deeply hydrate and scent skin. Plus, it tops bath water with richly moisturizing bubbles.
To buy: $68, moltonbrown.com.
For a Gentle Clean
Dove Nutrium Moisture Nourishing Body Wash cleanses without stripping away natural oils. Soybean and sunflower oils penetrate every layer of the skin, while glycerin seals in moisture.
To buy: $9, drugstore.com.
For Smoother Skin
The Swissco Boar Bristle Back Brush buffs away dead cells with natural bristles and easily reaches just about anywhere, thanks to its 16-inch long birch wood handle. Use it with soap or bath gel.
To buy: $17, cosmeticsolutions.biz.
To Set a Relaxing Scene
Tuck a Sweet Grass Farm Clean Burning Candle into any corner of your bathroom. Made of pure soy wax and 100 percent cotton wicks, the candles come in pretty glass jars and are available in 13 different scents.
To buy: $10, sweetgrassonline.com.
To Help You Unwind
Affix The Body Shop Inflatable Bath Pillow to your tub (it has suction pads to keep it in place). Covered in comfy cotton waffle fabric, it deflates quickly for clutter-free storage.
To buy: $11, thebodyshop-usa.com.
For Long Lasting Moisture
After toweling off, smooth on The Healthy Body Butter in Vanilla Blossom by Lavanila, scented with jasmine, rose, and orange blossoms. It keeps skin supple with 100 percent pure shea and cocoa butters, plus antioxidants like goji berry and kakdu plum.
To buy: $12, lavanila.com.
