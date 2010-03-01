Bath Towels for Every Budget
Classic Collection by Charter Club
Strong long-staple pima cotton holds its own even after multiple washings. Available in 26 colors―from lights and brights to deep, dark hues.
To buy: $18, macys.com.
Palm Harbor by Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Available in solid white and three complementary patterns, each inspired by the lovely blue-and-whites seen in Delft pottery, these cotton-jacquard towels are highly absorbent.
To buy: $30, bloomingdales.com.
Gordian Knot by Matouk
Egyptian-cotton fibers make this velvety soft towel with a subtle curlicue design a worthy investment. Available in orchid, light blue, and opal (shown).
To buy: $74, gracioushome.com.
Dash by Kara Weaves of Kerala
Light, hand-loomed cotton is quick drying and wonderfully thirsty. Roll one up in a suitcase or swap your thicker set with several of these come spring. Available in nine colors.
To buy: $13, karaweaves.com.
Sunwashed Suzani by Anthropologie
Charming and slightly faded, this plush cotton towel looks just as gorgeous in a refined setting as it does casually tossed over a chair to air-dry.
To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.
Jacquard by West Elm
The bold inverse-lattice pattern on this two-toned organic cotton version makes it (a little) easier to tell whose is whose, and the tightly striped border adds levity.
To buy: $19, westelm.com.
Oasis by Sundance
A blanket-stitched hem―available in sand, earth, sky, and red (shown)―gives this organic cotton wrap a handmade feel.
To buy: $35, sundancecatalog.com.
Ombre Dots Set by Modern Home
The understated gradient spots give this sumptuous cotton set―a washcloth, a hand towel, and a bath towel―an air of spa-like simplicity.
To buy: $24, target.com.