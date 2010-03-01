Bath Towels for Every Budget

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Charter Club
Wrap up in one of these enveloping picks.
Classic Collection by Charter Club

Charter Club

Strong long-staple pima cotton holds its own even after multiple washings. Available in 26 colors―from lights and brights to deep, dark hues.

To buy: $18, macys.com.

Palm Harbor by Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Available in solid white and three complementary patterns, each inspired by the lovely blue-and-whites seen in Delft pottery, these cotton-jacquard towels are highly absorbent.

To buy: $30, bloomingdales.com.

Gordian Knot by Matouk

Matouk

Egyptian-cotton fibers make this velvety soft towel with a subtle curlicue design a worthy investment. Available in orchid, light blue, and opal (shown).

To buy: $74, gracioushome.com.

Dash by Kara Weaves of Kerala

Kara Weaves of Kerala

Light, hand-loomed cotton is quick drying and wonderfully thirsty. Roll one up in a suitcase or swap your thicker set with several of these come spring. Available in nine colors.

To buy: $13, karaweaves.com.

Sunwashed Suzani by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Charming and slightly faded, this plush cotton towel looks just as gorgeous in a refined setting as it does casually tossed over a chair to air-dry.

To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.

Jacquard by West Elm

West Elm

The bold inverse-lattice pattern on this two-toned organic cotton version makes it (a little) easier to tell whose is whose, and the tightly striped border adds levity.

To buy: $19, westelm.com.

Oasis by Sundance

Sundance Catelog

A blanket-stitched hem―available in sand, earth, sky, and red (shown)―gives this organic cotton wrap a handmade feel.

To buy: $35, sundancecatalog.com.

Ombre Dots Set by Modern Home

Modern Home for Target

The understated gradient spots give this sumptuous cotton set―a washcloth, a hand towel, and a bath towel―an air of spa-like simplicity.

To buy: $24, target.com.

By Stephanie Sisco