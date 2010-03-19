8 Beautiful Bath Mats

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
Has bath-time become…banal? Change up the mood with a mat that’s awash in style.
Vertical Stripe Grey Bath Runner

For those who tend to splish and splash a bit more than others, this lengthy 100 percent cotton choice will soak up that extra moisture.

To buy: $35, cb2.com.

Featured March 2014

Reversible Absorbent Bath Rug

If you’ve got a full house, then make those bathroom accessories work a little harder. After stepping out of the shower, simply flip over this super absorbent cotton mat to find it completely dry and ready to use on the opposite side. Available in three colors.

To buy: $48, garnethill.com.

Pale Dusty Aqua/Indigo Triple Diamond Rug

Stitched with heavy organic cotton to form a stunning textured pattern, this rug can instantly elevate your basic bathroom décor.

To buy: $63, coyuchi.com.

Kassatex Bambini Basics

Treat your feet to the feel of this lush chenille shag post-shower. Keep it classic with white or go bold and choose from seven other vibrant hues.

To buy: $35, allmodern.com.

Ultra Absorbent Bath Mat

Sink your feet into this thirsty 100 percent Egyptian cotton mat, which feels like a luxurious robe for your toes.

To buy: $34.50, llbean.com.

Textured Stripe Bath Mat

Give those old tiles a modern punch with this reversible – and oh-so-affordable – standout, which is neutral enough to blend with almost any color palette.

To buy: $15, worldmarket.com.

Pebble Bath Mat

For a softer alternative to an actual stone mat, step onto these 3D cotton “pebbles” that offer a subtle foot massage and a plush cushion, which helps to prevent slipping.

To buy: $78, shop.privethousesupply.com.

Textured Cotton Bath Mat – Dove Grey

Set down this stunning cotton mat, which has a nubby texture that will set the mood for a calming, spa-like experience right at home.

To buy: $48, serenaandlily.com.

