After Summer Skin and Hair Repairers

If your skin accrued darker spots and a rough, uneven texture, treatment by a dermatologist is the fastest way to minimize damage. But for a potent at-home remedy, the Kinerase PhotoFacials Sun Damage Reversal System has been shown to improve skin tone in four weeks. It contains a cleanser, moisturizer with SPF 50, and night cream with a proprietary blend of lighteners. Note: The introductory kit is the best value (nearly $50 off the regular price if you were to buy each product individually).



To buy: $100 ($143 value), sephora.com.