After Summer Skin and Hair Repairers
For Healthier Hair
When your hair is feeling crunchy―and the color looks faded―try using Ojon Ultra Hydrating Conditioner daily. The creamy treatment is chock-full of natural moisturizing ingredients, including shea butter, sweet almond protein, and the brand’s namesake ojon oil, which contains rich essential fatty acids. All work to put the softness back into your strands.
To buy: $22, ojon.com.
For Shiny Hair
Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Shampoo
has always been a Real Simple beauty department favorite: The gentle wash smells exquisite, really shines up hair, and lathers enough to feel luxurious. Just when it seemed as if it couldn’t get any better, the formula, recently revamped, now contains more encapsulated olive oil to deposit even more polish.
To buy: $23, bluemercury.com.
For a Really Deep Hair Treatment
When your strands need extra TLC, Hamadi Organics Shea Hair Mask can help. The pudding-thick treatment hydrates hair from root to tip with shea butter, avocado oil, and aloe vera. Use it weekly or daily for real results. Bonus: It’s made with 100 percent organic oils and plant extracts (no artificial ingredients, perfumes, or colorants), and the formula is completely biodegradable.
To buy: $24, beauty.com.
For Better Skin
If the sun brought out some freckles on your face―and some not-so-cute splotches to go along with them―swap your regular day cream for the new Neutrogena Ageless Intensives Tone Correcting Moisture SPF 30. It contains retinol and vitamin C to help even your complexion with regular use, and it hydrates and protects skin instantly.
To buy: $22, at drugstores.
For More Serious Spot Removal
If your skin accrued darker spots and a rough, uneven texture, treatment by a dermatologist is the fastest way to minimize damage. But for a potent at-home remedy, the Kinerase PhotoFacials Sun Damage Reversal System has been shown to improve skin tone in four weeks. It contains a cleanser, moisturizer with SPF 50, and night cream with a proprietary blend of lighteners. Note: The introductory kit is the best value (nearly $50 off the regular price if you were to buy each product individually).
To buy: $100 ($143 value), sephora.com.
For Softer Skin
- To get your skin soft and renewed (and increase healthy skin cell turnover), scoop up a handful of Laura Mercier Crème de Pistache Scrub and use it in the shower every other day. This delicious-smelling (it’s not edible, unfortunately) exfoliant is creamy and rich, and contains finely milled particles that really go to town on rough patches. Plus, vitamins A and E help moisturize skin.
- To buy: $46, lauramercier.com.
For Renewed Feet
- Flip-flopping around town all summer long can leave your peds looking depleted. Use a scrub to soften rough patches in the shower, and then apply a generous dollop of Ecotools Love Heels All Intensive Heel Cream (it’s billed for heels, but actually works well all over feet). It contains a host of skin-saturating ingredients, including sunflower seed oil, jojoba, glycerin, shea butter, and mango seed oil. Plus it’s paraben- and pthalate-free.
- To buy: $9, amazon.com.
