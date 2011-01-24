Who Is Your Beauty Muse?

At age 16, while working in an antiques shop that sold vintage copies of Harper’s Bazaar, I became aware of legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland. She was a revelation: She had angular features reminiscent of a Cubist painting by Picasso, and she always appeared to be dressed up. I often found myself reading her advice column, in which she extolled the virtues of experimenting with your look. Her words resonated with me, an awkward, small-town teen. Soon after discovering her, I stopped wearing only jeans and went out and bought a silky red shirtdress. I was hooked!



M. Sylvia Castle

Chicago, Illinois