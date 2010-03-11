5 to 9:

The number of tasks on your average personal daily to-do list. Three to five tasks are crossed off by the day's end.



31% of you feel guilty about splurging on prewashed lettuce (and other prepped foods) at the grocery store. Only 2 percent feel sheepish about springing for full service at the gas pump.



41% of you would opt for an hour of free time over sex. (One of you said "Doesn't sex count as free time?")



56% of you believe that social-networking sites are more of a time-waster than a time-saver.



3 hours: Five percent of you admitted that you're productive for only this long during a typical 9-to-5 workday as a result of such Web-related distractions. (Sorry, boss!)



43% of you would choose to outsource housecleaning over outsourcing laundry (17%), shopping for groceries (13%), doing yard work (10%), and paying bills (8%).



41% of you insist that the doctor's office is the biggest time-wasting service provider. The second worst? The DMV at 19 percent. The post office, cable company, phone company, and passport agency round out the list.



50% of you take an hour or more to get out the door in the morning, while an elite 2 percent can make an exit in 15 minutes or less.



21% of you find the time to cook at least five nights a week. (Do you welcome guests?)