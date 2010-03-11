It’s About Time: How You Use It, Save It, and Waste It
What Time-Saving Invention Would You Most Like to See?
- “A clothes-folding machine.”
- “A DVR that you can program with your voice.”
- “A drain in the middle of my house so I could just hose this place down!”
- “A vacuum that will pick up large items.”
- “A Facebook alarm that goes off if you’ve been on the site for way too long.”
More Time-Saving Inventions
- “A miracle spray that preserves pristine bathroom fixtures.”
- “You know how you can appear ‘offline’ on the Web? I’d like to be able to appear offline in my life so I can do what I need to do without interruption.”
- “Starbucks delivery.”
- “A teleporter.”
- “Wife robots. I would love to have one for myself, give one to my husband, and keep one on hand as a hostess gift.”
What Is the Weirdest Thing You’ve Eaten for Dinner in the Name of Saving Time?
- “I served my family a chicken with two forks. No plates. No side dishes. Just a whole chicken that was thrown into the oven.”
- “A whole bag of beef jerky.”
- “Salami wrapped in a tortilla.”
- “A microwaved baked potato with one square of American cheese on top.”
- “An avocado and a hunk of Brie.”
- “A beer and a pudding cup.”
- “A honey bun and a piece of sausage.”
- “One bag of microwave popcorn and two peanut butter cups.”
More Time-Saving Meals
- “Wine.”
- “Laughing Cow cheese and a pickle.”
- “A sandwich made of ranch dressing, bacon bits, and a deviled egg.”
- “A spoonful of peanut butter and a glass of milk.”
- “A piece of ham rolled around string cheese.”
- “Rice with Heinz 57 Sauce.”
- “A pile of peas and a piece of toast.”
What Is the Most Embarrassing Thing You’ve Done for the Sake of Speed?
- “Cut off the mold from old bread for sandwiches.”
- “Taken a ‘shower’ with wet wipes.“
- “Sent the kids to school in their pajamas (under a coat of course).”
- “Duct-taped the hem of my work pants.”
- “Lots of illegal left turns!”
- “Temporarily delayed having sex so I could start a load of laundry and a pot of coffee so that they would be ready just as we finished.”
- “Ironed only the parts of my clothing that could be seen.”
More Embarrassing Time-Savers
- “Painted only the toenails that would show through my peep-toe shoes.”
- “Carried the kids to the car with a blanket over their (three) heads so I didn’t have to put coats and mittens on all of them.”
- “Exercised the dogs in the backyard with a laser pointer instead of walking them.”
- “Skipped changing the sheets when my daughter ‘lightly’ wet the bed.”
- “Stapled my daughter’s Girl Scouts patches to her vest because I didn’t have time to sew them before the meeting.”
- “I knowingly dropped my son off at day care without shoes and acted shocked by his shoelessness at pickup.”
By the Numbers
5 to 9:
The number of tasks on your average personal daily to-do list. Three to five tasks are crossed off by the day's end.
31% of you feel guilty about splurging on prewashed lettuce (and other prepped foods) at the grocery store. Only 2 percent feel sheepish about springing for full service at the gas pump.
41% of you would opt for an hour of free time over sex. (One of you said "Doesn't sex count as free time?")
56% of you believe that social-networking sites are more of a time-waster than a time-saver.
3 hours: Five percent of you admitted that you're productive for only this long during a typical 9-to-5 workday as a result of such Web-related distractions. (Sorry, boss!)
43% of you would choose to outsource housecleaning over outsourcing laundry (17%), shopping for groceries (13%), doing yard work (10%), and paying bills (8%).
41% of you insist that the doctor's office is the biggest time-wasting service provider. The second worst? The DMV at 19 percent. The post office, cable company, phone company, and passport agency round out the list.
50% of you take an hour or more to get out the door in the morning, while an elite 2 percent can make an exit in 15 minutes or less.
21% of you find the time to cook at least five nights a week. (Do you welcome guests?)