It’s About Time: How You Use It, Save It, and Waste It

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
David Prince
In our recent poll, more than 10,000 of you told us how you feel about time―or the lack thereof. Here, some highlights of your answers.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

What Time-Saving Invention Would You Most Like to See?

David Prince
  • “A clothes-folding machine.”
  • “A DVR that you can program with your voice.”
  • “A drain in the middle of my house so I could just hose this place down!”
  • “A vacuum that will pick up large items.”
  • “A Facebook alarm that goes off if you’ve been on the site for way too long.”
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

More Time-Saving Inventions

Mikkel Vang
  • “A miracle spray that preserves pristine bathroom fixtures.”
  • “You know how you can appear ‘offline’ on the Web? I’d like to be able to appear offline in my life so I can do what I need to do without interruption.”
  • “Starbucks delivery.”
  • “A teleporter.”
  • “Wife robots. I would love to have one for myself, give one to my husband, and keep one on hand as a hostess gift.”

3 of 7

What Is the Weirdest Thing You’ve Eaten for Dinner in the Name of Saving Time?

Aaron Dyer
  • “I served my family a chicken with two forks. No plates. No side dishes. Just a whole chicken that was thrown into the oven.”
  • “A whole bag of beef jerky.”
  • “Salami wrapped in a tortilla.”
  • “A microwaved baked potato with one square of American cheese on top.”
  • “An avocado and a hunk of Brie.”
  • “A beer and a pudding cup.”
  • “A honey bun and a piece of sausage.”
  • “One bag of microwave popcorn and two peanut butter cups.”
Advertisement

4 of 7

More Time-Saving Meals

Gemma Comas
  • “Wine.”
  • “Laughing Cow cheese and a pickle.”
  • “A sandwich made of ranch dressing, bacon bits, and a deviled egg.”
  • “A spoonful of peanut butter and a glass of milk.”
  • “A piece of ham rolled around string cheese.”
  • “Rice with Heinz 57 Sauce.”
  • “A pile of peas and a piece of toast.”

5 of 7

What Is the Most Embarrassing Thing You’ve Done for the Sake of Speed?

Kana Okada
  • “Cut off the mold from old bread for sandwiches.”
  • “Taken a ‘shower’ with wet wipes.“
  • “Sent the kids to school in their pajamas (under a coat of course).”
  • “Duct-taped the hem of my work pants.”
  • “Lots of illegal left turns!”
  • “Temporarily delayed having sex so I could start a load of laundry and a pot of coffee so that they would be ready just as we finished.”
  • “Ironed only the parts of my clothing that could be seen.”

6 of 7

More Embarrassing Time-Savers

Yunhee Kim
  • “Painted only the toenails that would show through my peep-toe shoes.”
  • “Carried the kids to the car with a blanket over their (three) heads so I didn’t have to put coats and mittens on all of them.”
  • “Exercised the dogs in the backyard with a laser pointer instead of walking them.”
  • “Skipped changing the sheets when my daughter ‘lightly’ wet the bed.”
  • “Stapled my daughter’s Girl Scouts patches to her vest because I didn’t have time to sew them before the meeting.”
  • “I knowingly dropped my son off at day care without shoes and acted shocked by his shoelessness at pickup.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

By the Numbers

Aaron Dyer

5 to 9:

The number of tasks on your average personal daily to-do list. Three to five tasks are crossed off by the day's end.

31% of you feel guilty about splurging on prewashed lettuce (and other prepped foods) at the grocery store. Only 2 percent feel sheepish about springing for full service at the gas pump.

41% of you would opt for an hour of free time over sex. (One of you said "Doesn't sex count as free time?")

56% of you believe that social-networking sites are more of a time-waster than a time-saver.

3 hours: Five percent of you admitted that you're productive for only this long during a typical 9-to-5 workday as a result of such Web-related distractions. (Sorry, boss!)

43% of you would choose to outsource housecleaning over outsourcing laundry (17%), shopping for groceries (13%), doing yard work (10%), and paying bills (8%).

41% of you insist that the doctor's office is the biggest time-wasting service provider. The second worst? The DMV at 19 percent. The post office, cable company, phone company, and passport agency round out the list.

50% of you take an hour or more to get out the door in the morning, while an elite 2 percent can make an exit in 15 minutes or less.

21% of you find the time to cook at least five nights a week. (Do you welcome guests?)

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple