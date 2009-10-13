Featured in November 2009
Thoughts, p. 10
The Simple List, p. 16
Editor’s Note, p. 31
Your Words
- This Month’s Question, p. 33
What was your most memorable holiday mishap?
- No-Obligation Book Club, p. 40
What was the last book you read and loved?
Trends Worth Trying
- Destined to Be a Classic, p. 45
Jewelry inspired by the Plaza Hotel
- One Pick Fits All, p. 46
Matte nail polish
- Two Women, One Look, p. 48
One-shoulder tops
- Five-Minute Wow, p. 50
Metallic eyes
- Everyday Indulgence, p. 52
Decorative cake stands
- 10 Finds Under $50, p. 54
Solutions
- New Uses for Old Things, p. 57
- Problem-Solvers of the Month, p. 60
- Ask Real Simple, p. 62
How do I keep my black pants black?
- Start With, p. 64
Sparkling wine
- Fresh Pick, p. 68
Brussels sprouts
- Shortcut, p. 68
The easiest way to open a clamshell package
- Essentials, p. 70
Holiday travel
Life Lessons
- Good Read, p. 73
Mary Karr on how an act of kindness altered her perspective
- Modern Manners, p. 79
Julie Rottenberg on dinner-party latecomers. Plus, your etiquette questions, answered
- Expertise, p. 83
Katherine Russell Rich on 10 ways to embrace change
The Guide
Beauty
- In Fine Order, p. 89
The proper sequence for applying your skin care and makeup
- Beauty With Brains, p. 97
Does drinking water hydrate skin?
- Doctor You, p. 107
The best new beauty gadgets
- Road Test, p. 117
Shampoo
Health
- Just Breathe, p. 123
Three techniques to help you feel less stressed
- You, Improved, p. 129
Which is better: sugar or agave? Plus, tips to avoid sickness and trainer Tracy Anderson’s playlist
- 15 Minutes and You’re Done, p. 135
The fastest way to stronger abs
- The Decoder, p. 141
Eight expert remedies to soothe a sore throat
Fashion
- The Classic, p. 145
Timeless fall riding boots
- Fit Lab, p. 155
How to wear a pencil skirt, whatever your body type
- Real Steals, p. 161
Twelve cashmere finds, all $100 or less
- Style Setter, p. 169
Lela Rose’s favorite things
Home
- Decorating With, p. 173
Blue. A foolproof tutorial, plus a spectrum of ideas
- Speed Cleaning, p. 183
Five minutes to a sparkling stovetop
- Make Over My..., p. 185
Real Simple organizes one reader’s overstuffed entryway closet
- Transform a Corner, p. 191
Five ways to reinvent an often neglected space
- The Secret Life of Your Dishwasher, p. 201
How to get the most out of this everyday appliance
- Road Test, p. 210
Corkscrews
Money
- Moneywise, p. 213
Ways to pay off debt while still saving, why to buy pj’s now, and a $5 vacation
- Money Conversations Everyone Should Have, p. 223
Ten essential talks to have with your spouse, kids, and parents
Features
- What Makes My Life Real Simple, p. 231
- Gorgeous Thanksgiving Tables for Less Than $50, p. 232
Four designers create beautiful (and inexpensive) holiday decorations
- The Most Meaningful Moment of My Day, p. 240
Twelve writers and one photographer share the routine times they cherish the most
- The Hectic Holiday Handbook, p. 248
A flurry of strategies and advice to survive the holiday season
- All About Lips, p. 254
From skin care to lipstick, we’ve got you covered
Food
- A Simple, Splendid Potluck, p. 264
Thanksgiving made easy: 21 recipes and tips
- Beyond Cranberry Sauce, p. 281
Three unexpected holiday relishes
- Four Foolproof Pies, p. 285
Tasty updates on all the classics
- Wines and Beers for the Big Feast, p. 297
What to sip, no matter your crowd or your budget
- Quick Takes, p. 302
Ten ideas for leftover turkey?
- Secretly Simple, p. 306
Candied nuts
- Five Easy Dinners, p. 309
- Road Test, p. 320
Chicken broth, p. 322
- Nutritional Index, p. 330
Credits, p. 330
Where to buy the products featured in this issue
Discounts & Deals, p. 336
Exclusive discounts on hostess gifts, p. 338
Real Simple to Go, p. 368