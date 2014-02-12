Featured in February 2014
Marcus Nilsson
Thoughts, p. 6
The Simple List, p. 8
Editor’s Note, p. 21
Your Words
- This Month’s Question, p. 23
What is the best remedy for a broken heart?
- No-Obligation Book Club, p. 26
What book taught you an important lesson about love?
The Realist
- February at a Glance, p. 29
Decoding a box of chocolates
- Worth Sharing, p. 30
Monthly status updates from across the Web
- New Uses for a Cocktail Shaker, p. 32
- Beauty Boost, p. 34
Fuchsia lips and nails
- Real Simplifier, p. 36
Driving in bad weather
- Little Helpers, p. 38
Life Lessons
- Good Read, p. 41
Helen Schulman pays tribute to the man whose dying taught her so much about living
- Modern Manners, p. 47
Catherine Newman on deflecting unsolicited advice, navigating baby showers, and more
The Guide
Beauty
- Pretty Smart, p. 52
The latest beauty products and tips that save time, money, and your sanity
- One Word: Retinoids, p. 59
An in-depth look at the anti-aging powerhouse
- Road Test, p. 64
Eye creams
Fashion
- The Ultimate Bra Guide, p. 67
The right style, not to mention support, for every outfit and occasion
- Real Steals, p. 77
Five budget-friendly looks that you can throw together in a flash
Family
- Courting Anxiety, p. 89
How to deal with matters of the heart, whether they affect you or (gulp) your kids home
Home
- 15 Minutes and You're Done, p. 96
Cleaning upholstery
- Ask the Organizer, p. 101
Expert advice for readers’ clutter conundrums
Health
- The Patient Will See You Now, p. 105
Is your doctor right for you? The best ways to assess (and possibly replace) him
Money
- Moneywise, p. 113
Why return policies are getting stricter; the pros and cons of cash-back credit cards; reasons to reconsider cashing out your 401(k)
Features
- You Can't Hurry Love, p. 120
Four couples who prove it’s never too late to find “the one”
- Big Ideas in a Small Space, p. 128
A top interior designer reveals his elegant yet economical decorating secrets
- Walk This Way, p. 134
Getting fit just got easier: a complete plan to set you on the path to good health
Food
- Super Bowls, p. 144
Delicious, nutritious one-dish creations (and, pssst, leftovers figure prominently)
- Things Cooks Know, p. 155
Simplifying strategies, techniques, and tips—from the Real Simple test kitchen to yours
- Quick Takes, p. 156
10 ideas for bass
- Road Test, p. 159
Baking chocolate
- Five Easy Dinners, p. 163
- Nutritional Index, p. 174
Credits, p. 175
Where to buy products featured in this issue
10 Under $50, p. 178
Clip and Save: Real Simple to Go, p. 179