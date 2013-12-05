Featured in December 2013
Credit: Christopher Baker
Thoughts, p. 8
The Simple List, p. 12
Editor’s Note, p. 29
Your Words
- This Month’s Question, p. 31
What is a great gift for the person who has everything?
- What to Read This Winter, p. 34
What book makes you feel grateful?
Holiday Gift Guide
- 50+ Gifts for $50 or Less, p. 37
- For women, p. 39
- For men, p. 49
- For teens and tweens, p. 57
- For kids, p. 63
- For anyone, p. 71
- Stocking stuffers, p. 79
Life Lessons
- Good Read, p. 85
Why is home so important during the holidays? Five writers reflect
- Modern Manners, p. 95
Catherine Newman on how to shush a chatty relative nicely, welcome a new neighbor, and more
The Guide
Fashion
- What Am I Supposed to Wear?, p. 101
From “cocktail” to “come as you are,” puzzling party dress codes explained
- Seven Pieces, Five Outfits, p. 109
Festive wardrobe staples you can easily mix and match
Money
- Attention, Holiday Shoppers, p. 119
Expert advice on how to keep your spending under control
Beauty
- Pretty Smart, p. 127
The latest beauty products and tips that save time, money, and your sanity
- Five-Minute Eyes, p. 133
Step-by-step how-tos for bold (and flattering) looks
- Road Test, p. 141
Makeup palettes
Health
- You’re Healthier Than You Think, p. 143
Rest easy: a reality check on the likelihood of having Lyme disease, gluten intolerance, and more
- 5 Minutes and You’re Done, p. 148
Meditation
Home
- Personal Shopper, p. 151
Fun and fanciful papers and trimmings for gifts, plus alternatives for the wrapping-averse
Family
- I Read the News Today. Oh Boy., p. 161
If, how, and when to talk about tragic events with your children
Features
- Your Essential Guide to Holiday Survival, p. 170
Dozens of solutions to keep your schedule, your stuff, and yourself organized this season
- Take a Bough, p. 178
Three simple and stunning DIY wreaths
- Embellish Your Story, p. 182
Make an LBD really sparkle with striking hair and jewelry
- Here Comes Santa Claus, p. 190
Over 40 years later, a son and his mother revisit the annual hometown Christmas parade
Food
- The Big Easy, p. 194
Six dishes (mains and desserts) that prove dramatic doesn’t have to be difficult
- Make-Ahead Holiday Brunch, p. 203
Harried hosts, rejoice! A delicious spread that can be prepared (days) early
- Things Cooks Know, p. 210
Simplifying strategies, techniques, and tips—from the Real Simple kitchen to yours
- Quick Takes, p. 212
10 ideas for holiday sides
- Simply Sweet, p. 217
Apricot-walnut rugelach
- Five Easy Dinners, p. 219
- Nutritional Index, p. 230
Credits, p. 238
Where to buy products featured in this issue
Clip and Save: Real Simple to Go, p. 239