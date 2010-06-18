The Best Outdoor Blankets
Best for Lunch for Four
Seaside Stripe Picnic
Square and substantial, in thick woven cotton, it makes hard ground more hospitable. Lively colors for the aesthete. Attached carrying handles. Size: 60 by 60 inches.
To buy: $25, worldmarket.com.
Best for an Impromptu Hike
Patio Stripe Picnic
Small and practically weightless, so it won’t add bulk to your backpack. Made of light, durable cotton. A separate sash loops around for toting. Size: 54 by 54 inches.
To buy: $15, wrapables.com.
Best for Family Beach Day
Adult Beach
Lush terry, stakes that dig into the sand, and room for everyone. Folds into its own pocket, which also stashes the stakes. Drawstring straps. Size: 70 by 78 inches.
To buy: $37, landsend.com.
Best for Summer Concerts
Zip-n-Go
Light fleece invites side-by-side sprawling on cooler evenings. The nylon underside keeps you dry. Folds (or quickly smushes) into its own tote. Size: 57 by 71 inches.
To buy: $55, zipngoblanket.com.
Best for a Sporting Event
All-Weather
Water-repellent polyester that’s quilted for comfort as you sit on the sidelines. Folded and zipped, it turns into a cushion for a stadium seat. Size: 60 by 72 inches.
To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best for a Weekend Trip
Spiced Towel
A towel on one side and a woven blanket on the other, it’s both dual purpose and deliciously luxe. Packs into its own pouch. Size: 37 by 60 inches.
To buy: $40, anthropologie.com.
Best All-Around
Tuffo Indoor/Outdoor
Giant, for the whole family. Water-resistant and slightly padded, with a breathable cotton exterior. Separate carrying pouch. Size: 54 by 84 inches.
To buy: $36, bettersurfthansorry.com.