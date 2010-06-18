The Best Outdoor Blankets

By Madaline Sparks
Updated August 29, 2014
Worldmarket.com
We put 35 contenders through the paces to find easy-to-tote, washable winners.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Best for Lunch for Four

Worldmarket.com

Seaside Stripe Picnic
Square and substantial, in thick woven cotton, it makes hard ground more hospitable. Lively colors for the aesthete. Attached carrying handles. Size: 60 by 60 inches.

To buy: $25, worldmarket.com.

Read on for more stylish outdoor furniture picks, plus tips on how to keep your patio set sparkling all summer long.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Best for an Impromptu Hike

Wrapables.com

Patio Stripe Picnic
Small and practically weightless, so it won’t add bulk to your backpack. Made of light, durable cotton. A separate sash loops around for toting. Size: 54 by 54 inches.

To buy: $15, wrapables.com.

3 of 7

Best for Family Beach Day

Landsend

Adult Beach
Lush terry, stakes that dig into the sand, and room for everyone. Folds into its own pocket, which also stashes the stakes. Drawstring straps. Size: 70 by 78 inches.

To buy: $37, landsend.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Best for Summer Concerts

Zip-n-Go

Zip-n-Go
Light fleece invites side-by-side sprawling on cooler evenings. The nylon underside keeps you dry. Folds (or quickly smushes) into its own tote. Size: 57 by 71 inches.

To buy: $55, zipngoblanket.com.

5 of 7

Best for a Sporting Event

Bed Bath and Beyond

All-Weather
Water-repellent polyester that’s quilted for comfort as you sit on the sidelines. Folded and zipped, it turns into a cushion for a stadium seat. Size: 60 by 72 inches.

To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.

6 of 7

Best for a Weekend Trip

Anthropolgy

Spiced Towel
A towel on one side and a woven blanket on the other, it’s both dual purpose and deliciously luxe. Packs into its own pouch. Size: 37 by 60 inches.

To buy: $40, anthropologie.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Best All-Around

Bettersurfthansorry.com

Tuffo Indoor/Outdoor
Giant, for the whole family. Water-resistant and slightly padded, with a breathable cotton exterior. Separate carrying pouch. Size: 54 by 84 inches.

To buy: $36, bettersurfthansorry.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Madaline Sparks