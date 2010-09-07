The Best Jams and Jellies
Jams
In this category, you’ll find preserves, spreads, marmalades—and jams, of course. What they have in common: They’re made with fruit. Preserves usually have a chunkier, more home-style texture (and whole fruit, if you’re lucky). Those containing citrus peel are labeled marmalade.
Best Strawberry
Hero Fruit Spread
No chintzing on the fruit here. Plump, fragrant whole berries are the stars of this delicious, easy-to-spread European import.
To buy: $4 for 12 ounces, at supermarkets.
*All products tested were free of high-fructose corn syrup.
Best Blackberry
Bonne Maman Preserves
Too many blackberry jams contain unpleasantly chewy bits of berry. Not this luscious French standby, which strikes the ideal sweet-tart balance.
To buy: $5.50 for 13 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Apricot
D’arbo All Natural Fruit Spread
This Austrian gem gets its chutneylike consistency from the tender flesh of rose apricots. Spoon it over vanilla ice cream for an unexpected dessert.
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Raspberry
Hero Fruit Spread
A smooth texture, pronounced flavor, and just the right number of seeds (meaning not too many to get stuck in your teeth) made this a clear winner.
To buy: $4 for 12 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Orange Marmalade
St. Dalfour 100% Fruit
This opulent classic has a welcome sweetness, thanks to the mellowing effect of grape juice on the orange peel.
To buy: $4.60 for 10 ounces, at supermarkets.
Low-Sugar Jams
If you’re trying to limit your sugar intake, choose an option that contains no more than 8 grams per tablespoon. The winners below have you covered.
Best Blackberry
Polaner Fancy Fruit
It’s tangy and glossy. Spreads like a champ. And it may even convert your strawberry jam–loving kids.
To buy: $2.50 for 11.75 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Strawberry
Crofter’s Organic Premium Spread
This not-too-sweet puree, from a health-conscious Canadian producer, showcases the fruit’s true flavors.
To buy: $3.50 for 10 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Raspberry
Stonewall Kitchen Jam
The next best thing to making your own. Dolloped on waffles with a pat of butter, this well-rounded winner equals breakfast bliss.
To buy: $7.75 for 12.5 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Apricot
Smucker’s Simply Fruit
This sweet tooth–friendly option has juicy chunks of apricot that burst with every bite.
To buy: $2.90 for 10 ounces, at supermarkets.
Jellies
Some are sweet, some more savory. All are smooth, translucent, and made with juice—not fruit.
Best Currant
Bonne Maman Redcurrant Jelly
This slightly tart selection hits all the right notes when slathered on chicken or pork.
To buy: $5.50 for 13 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Mint
Braswell’s
Handcrafted in small batches, this startling green condiment has flecks of fresh mint. A refreshing partner for lamb and a cool mix-in for whipped cream.
To buy: $2.75 for 10.5 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Pepper
Stonewall Kitchen Hot Pepper Jelly
Cayenne, ancho chili powder, and crushed red peppers (yowza!) deliver serious heat. Relish it the old- fashioned way—with cream cheese and crackers.
To buy: $7.75 for 13 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Grape
Cascadian Farm Organic Concord Grape Fruit Spread
You might think there would be no lack of tasty entries for this quintessential jelly flavor. But much of what fills supermarket shelves is runny—or loaded with high-fructose corn syrup. This is our pick for making the ultimate PB & J. Lush and velvety, its intensely flavorful fruit tastes just plucked from the vine.
To buy: $3.55 for 10 ounces, at supermarkets.
See all Daily Finds from this month