In this category, you’ll find preserves, spreads, marmalades—and jams, of course. What they have in common: They’re made with fruit. Preserves usually have a chunkier, more home-style texture (and whole fruit, if you’re lucky). Those containing citrus peel are labeled marmalade.





Best Strawberry

Hero Fruit Spread

No chintzing on the fruit here. Plump, fragrant whole berries are the stars of this delicious, easy-to-spread European import.



To buy: $4 for 12 ounces, at supermarkets.



*All products tested were free of high-fructose corn syrup.