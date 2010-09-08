The Best Insulated Mugs
Hottest
Thermos Vacuum Insulated
With a leakproof lid and two layers of stainless steel, coffee practically got hotter in this mug—and stayed steamy for five hours. Heavier than others, but can’t be beat for heat. Hand wash.
To buy: $28, thermos.com.
Neatest
Contigo Elle
Press and hold the red button to sip. When you release it, the top seals tight. Even if the mug is tipped over, nothing spills out. A great protector for clothes and car. Hand wash body; dishwasher-safe lid.
To buy: $15, gocontigo.com.
Best for the Office
Trudeau Stargate Desk
Glazed stoneware offers the experience of a real mug. The stainless-steel lid keeps your drink hot, and a wide, substantial base resists tipping. Dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $13, trudeaucorp.com for stores.
Best for Tea Lovers
Aladdin Essential Infuser
Fill the basket in the lid with loose tea and, with a flick of the lever, it descends into the hot water. Works with tea bags and coarse ground coffee, too. Top-rack dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $19, aladdin-pmi.com.
Best Grip
Liquid Solution Sof-t Tumbler
Textured rubber creates a slip-free hold; the stainless interior means the cup won’t crack even if dropped. In four cool colors, it’s an appealing option for teens. Dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $16, liquid-solutions.com.
Freshest Brew
Planetary Design Double Shot
A French press and mug in one, with a secret compartment to stash grounds for a second cup. Also won a 2005 Real Simple test. Top-rack dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $30, planetarydesign.us.
Best Two-Cupper
Copco Big Joe
At 24 ounces, it holds twice as much as some models but still fits in a standard car cup holder, thanks to the tapered base. Hand wash.
To buy: $10, sears.com.