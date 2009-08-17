The Best Budget Wrinkle Smoothers

Good practices now can stave off early signs of skin aging in the future. Your go-to ingredients are antioxidants, which help prevent and repair damage caused by pollution, stress, and the sun. “Nighttime is ideal for treating skin because that’s when skin repairs itself,” says Diane Berson, a New York City dermatologist.



The most important anti-aging strategy for your 20s: Wear a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher every day. “If you’ve ever had prolonged sun exposure without wearing block, it will show up in the form of wrinkles, dark spots, and a rough texture,” says Amy Newburger, a dermatologist in Scarsdale, New York. Apply a half teaspoon of a moisturizer containing sunscreen to your face daily (reapply every couple of hours if you’re spending a lot of time outdoors). Studies also suggest that wearing sunscreen can allow your skin time to heal some of the damage that has already been done. Good news for all those who tanned before prom in their teens.



Out of 25 products tried for 28 days, the following three products were standouts.