Paper Sculptures: Real Simple Covers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Matthew Sporzynski
To mark Real Simple's 10th year in print, paper constructionist Matthew Sporzynski reimagined some of your favorite covers from years past. Here, the originals and the paper versions.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

January 2007 Cover

Matthew Sporzynski

reimagined in January 2010

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

February 2001 Cover

Realsimple.com

reimagined in February 2010

3 of 4

March 2001 Cover

David Gubert and Monica Buck

reimagined in March 2010

Advertisement

4 of 4

April 2000 Cover

Martyn Thompson and Monica Buck

reimagined in April 2010

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple