Paper Sculptures: Real Simple Covers
Matthew Sporzynski
To mark Real Simple's 10th year in print, paper constructionist Matthew Sporzynski reimagined some of your favorite covers from years past. Here, the originals and the paper versions.
January 2007 Cover
Matthew Sporzynski
reimagined in January 2010
February 2001 Cover
Realsimple.com
reimagined in February 2010
March 2001 Cover
David Gubert and Monica Buck
reimagined in March 2010
April 2000 Cover
Martyn Thompson and Monica Buck
reimagined in April 2010