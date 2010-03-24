Paper Sculptures: Home and Garden

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Monica Buck
Cleaning, cooking, and organizing may not be your most tempting to-dos, but artist Matthew Sporzynski manages to make them look quite appealing.
Firewood

Monica Buck

from the March 2005 issue of Real Simple

Umbrella

Monica Buck

from the April 2005 issue of Real Simple

Gardening Supplies

Monica Buck

from the April 2005 issue of Real Simple

Gift Wrapping Essentials

Monica Buck

from the June 2005 issue of Real Simple

Afternoon Reading

Monica Buck

from the October 2005 issue of Real Simple

Refrigerator

Monica Buck

from the November 2005 issue of Real Simple

Seedlings

Monica Buck

from the March 2006 issue of Real Simple

Vintage Lawn Mower

Monica Buck

from the May 2006 issue of Real Simple

Clothesline

Monica Buck

from the May 2006 issue of Real Simple

Pencils

Monica Buck

from the September 2006 issue of Real Simple

Tomato Plant

Monica Buck

from the September 2006 issue of Real Simple

Kitchen Towels

Monica Buck

from the October 2006 issue of Real Simple

Cooking Utensils

Monica Buck

from the October 2006 issue of Real Simple

Mixing Bowls

Monica Buck

from the October 2006 issue of Real Simple

Silverware

Monica Buck

from the October 2006 issue of Real Simple

Feather Duster

Monica Buck

from the April 2007 issue of Real Simple

Vacuum

Monica Buck

from the April 2007 issue of Real Simple

Sudsy Bucket

Monica Buck

from the April 2007 issue of Real Simple

Dishes

Monica Buck

from the April 2007 issue of Real Simple

Sprinkler

Monica Buck

from the June 2007 issue of Real Simple

Apron

Monica Buck

from the September 2007 issue of Real Simple

Fireplace

Monica Buck

from the February 2008 issue of Real Simple

Brush and Dustpan

Monica Buck

from the April 2008 issue of Real Simple

Vegetable Harvest

Monica Buck

from the April 2008 issue of Real Simple

Washing Machine

Monica Buck

from the April 2008 issue of Real Simple

Car Wash

Monica Buck

from the May 2008 issue of Real Simple

Planting Supplies

Monica Buck

from the May 2008 issue of Real Simple

Cooking Gear

Monica Buck

from the September 2008 issue of Real Simple

Journal

Monica Buck

from the January 2009 issue of Real Simple

Pencil Sharpener

Monica Buck

from the January 2009 issue of Real Simple

Computer Keyboard

Monica Buck

from the January 2009 issue of Real Simple

Typewriter