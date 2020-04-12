Magazine & More

How One Man Turned His Backyard Garden Into a Full-Fledged Community Farmers Market

When Jamiah Hargins grew too many lemons and herbs, he created an informal crop swap that has turned into an official farmers market in his Los Angeles community. 
How to Nurture Your Oldest Friendships

Because you can still be close in heart, no matter how many miles (or years!) separate you.
Author Ann Patchett Looks Back on Her Special 50-Year Friendship

Female friendship, the story goes, must be fraught with fighting and jealousy. Ann Patchett tells another story: one of a sweet, supportive bond that’s nearly 50 years strong.
Should You Get a Joint Bank Account With Your Partner? Here’s How to Decide Together

Financial experts share the pros and cons of combining finances as newlyweds or long-term partners.
Four People Explain Why They Moved Into Tiny Homes

Why would anyone ever move into a tiny home? We asked four people who have done it.
8 Smart Tips for Paying for College

A college degree can be affordable if you hatch a smart plan. (Extra credit for starting before high school.)

What Is a Travel Mile Really Worth? Not as Much as You Might Think

Those points may not get you a round-the-world trip, but they’ll get you somewhere.
Millennials Travel to Explore, Not for Special Occasions—and They're Going Into Debt, Study Says

Vrbo’s survey shows this age group isn’t one to forgo a trip simply because they can’t afford it.
I Believed You Had to Put Down Roots to Have a Kid—I Was Wrong

The Unexpected Financial Problem That Might Be Affecting Your Marriage—and How to Deal With It Together

I Won’t Apologize to Anyone for How I Live My Life

I’m a Cat Person and Proud Of It

At 50, I've Finally Realized It's OK to Say "I Don't Know"

One writer on the life lesson she's come to embrace over time.

February 2019 Recipes

December 2018 Recipes

We Tested 48 Different Ice Cream Toppings—These Are the 6 Best

November 2018 Recipes

October 2018 Recipes

September 2018 Recipes

The Surprising Age When Your Self-Esteem Is Highest

The Inspiring Woman Whose Handmade Tables Bring Communities Closer Together

Who Needs Hygge When You Can Just Live Like Your Cat? Here's How.

All the Questions I Struggle to Answer for My 4-Year-Old

August 2018 Recipes

June 2018 Recipes

May 2018 Recipes

This Genius Tip Changed The Way I’ll Make Hummus Forever

I Stuffed an Omelet With Potato Chips and It Was Insanely Delicious

April 2018 Recipes

Why Swearing Might Actually Be Good for You

The Pains and Joys Of Having an Unusual Name

Battling the Winter Blues? This Cookbook Can Help

February 2018 Recipes

Lidl Is Less Expensive Than Publix, Kroger, Food Lion, Walmart and Aldi

Why Canning Means More to Me Than Just Preserving Produce

Kohl’s Is Offering a Major Discount on the Instant Pot

The Quickest, Easiest Way to Save Money at Target

December 2017 Recipes

