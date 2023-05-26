11 Editor-Loved Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories You Can’t Miss From Madewell’s Memorial Day Sale

You can save 30 percent!

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Published on May 26, 2023

As a shopping writer, I’m always looking for two things: a product worth buying, and a heck of a good deal. That’s why when Memorial Day sales roll around, you can rest assured my eyes are peeled and my credit card is at the ready. Since Madewell only has a few sales per year, it’s one of the first stops on my MDW shopping list, and lo and behold, Madewell is offering 30 percent off right now. Just be sure to use code WARMUP to take full advantage of the sale. 

Now, I can rock a loud print with the best of them, and like most everyone else, I am not immune to the allure of Barbiecore. But when it comes to a Madewell sale as big as this one, I know a perfect opportunity to bulk up my capsule wardrobe when I see one. Most of these are basic staples that can easily be mixed-and-matched anytime of the year—and they’re all 30 percent off.

Editor-Loved Madewell Finds

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt is an immediate add-to-cart moment because it’s made of airy cotton that keeps you cool throughout the summer. A Madewell best-seller, it’s oversized by design, has a patch chest pocket, drop shoulders, and a shirttail hem for a casual, relaxed fit. One reviewer noted that it was their “new favorite shirt” and that it makes them “feel like Diane Keaton ready to walk the beaches of Rhode Island.” This shirt is available in green, pink, or blue stripes, but you can also get the Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in solid colors for $60 right now.

To buy: $62 with code WARMUP (was $88); madewell.com.

Maisie Mini Dress in 100% Linen

Madewell

If you like the idea of adding a pop of color to your capsule wardrobe, the Maisie Mini Dress is available in both pressed grape and ochre fresco. Made of 100 percent linen, it’s fitted with a rounded square neckline and puffy sleeves. “Beautiful,” one reviewer wrote. “Finally a dress that fits close to the body.” They added that it’s “a winner” for “those of us who aren’t into free flowing or cupcake pieces.” Also, it has pockets!

To buy: $90 with code WARMUP (was $128); madewell.com.

The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White

Madewell

For the savvy dresser interested in experimenting with a wide-leg pant, the Harlow Wide Leg Jean is a look that rounds out my capsule collection. Made with 100 percent cotton white denim, these pants look like dress pants, but feel like jeans. If that sounds like what you want to wear to work, then these will be your go-to office jeans all summer. “They are more like pants you can wear to work,” one shopper wrote, noting that the “drape is beautiful, the pleats are flattering,” and unlike most denim, “they are so soft.”

To buy: $76 with code WARMUP (was $108); madewell.com.

Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Brockport Wash

Madewell

The Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Brockport Wash have a slouchy cut, a clean hem, and slits on the sides that call back to the (better) days of vintage denim. Made with 100 percent cotton denim, these shorts add old-school character to my selection of staples, and don’t become stiff with each machine-wash, like other jeans. To snag these denim shorts under $60 is a steal and with all the wear you’ll get out of them, it’s totally worth it. 

To buy: $59 with code WARMUP (was $85); madewell.com.

Stovepipe Jeans in Calliston Wash

Madewell

To buy: $104 with code WARMUP (was $148); madewell.com.

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe

Madewell

To buy: $62 with code WARMUP (was $88); madewell.com.

Signature Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

Madewell

To buy: $49 with code WARMUP (was $78); madewell.com.

Pull-On Shorts in Striped Signature Poplin

Madewell

To buy: $39 with code WARMUP (was $55); madewell.com.

Softfade Cotton Oversized Tee

Madewell

To buy: $25 with code WARMUP (was $35); madewell.com.

The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal

Madewell

To buy: $69 with code WARMUP (was $98); madewell.com.

The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag

Madewell

To buy: From $42 with code WARMUP (was from $118); madewell.com.

