Style Clothing 11 Editor-Loved Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories You Can't Miss From Madewell's Memorial Day Sale You can save 30 percent! By Stephanie Osmanski Published on May 26, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez As a shopping writer, I'm always looking for two things: a product worth buying, and a heck of a good deal. That’s why when Memorial Day sales roll around, you can rest assured my eyes are peeled and my credit card is at the ready. Since Madewell only has a few sales per year, it’s one of the first stops on my MDW shopping list, and lo and behold, Madewell is offering 30 percent off right now. Just be sure to use code WARMUP to take full advantage of the sale. Now, I can rock a loud print with the best of them, and like most everyone else, I am not immune to the allure of Barbiecore. But when it comes to a Madewell sale as big as this one, I know a perfect opportunity to bulk up my capsule wardrobe when I see one. Most of these are basic staples that can easily be mixed-and-matched anytime of the year—and they’re all 30 percent off. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Wardrobe Basics That I Wear All the Time Editor-Loved Madewell Finds Signature Poplin Oversized Striped Shirt, $62 with code WARMUP (was $88) Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt, $60 with code WARMUP (was $85) Maisie Mini Dress, $90 with code WARMUP(was $128) Harlow Wide Leg Jean, $76 with code WARMUP(was $108) Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Brockport Wash, $59 with code WARMUP (was $85) Stovepipe Jeans in Calliston Wash, $104 with code WARMUP (was $148) Signature Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $49 with code WARMUP (was $78) Pull-On Shorts in Striped Signature Poplin, $39 with code WARMUP (was $55) Softfade Cotton Oversized Tee, $25 with code WARMUP (was $35) Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $69 with code WARMUP (was $98) Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag, From $42 with code WARMUP (was $118) Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt is an immediate add-to-cart moment because it’s made of airy cotton that keeps you cool throughout the summer. A Madewell best-seller, it’s oversized by design, has a patch chest pocket, drop shoulders, and a shirttail hem for a casual, relaxed fit. One reviewer noted that it was their “new favorite shirt” and that it makes them “feel like Diane Keaton ready to walk the beaches of Rhode Island.” This shirt is available in green, pink, or blue stripes, but you can also get the Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in solid colors for $60 right now. To buy: $62 with code WARMUP (was $88); madewell.com. Madewell If you like the idea of adding a pop of color to your capsule wardrobe, the Maisie Mini Dress is available in both pressed grape and ochre fresco. Made of 100 percent linen, it’s fitted with a rounded square neckline and puffy sleeves. “Beautiful,” one reviewer wrote. “Finally a dress that fits close to the body.” They added that it’s “a winner” for “those of us who aren’t into free flowing or cupcake pieces.” Also, it has pockets! To buy: $90 with code WARMUP (was $128); madewell.com. Madewell For the savvy dresser interested in experimenting with a wide-leg pant, the Harlow Wide Leg Jean is a look that rounds out my capsule collection. Made with 100 percent cotton white denim, these pants look like dress pants, but feel like jeans. If that sounds like what you want to wear to work, then these will be your go-to office jeans all summer. “They are more like pants you can wear to work,” one shopper wrote, noting that the “drape is beautiful, the pleats are flattering,” and unlike most denim, “they are so soft.” To buy: $76 with code WARMUP (was $108); madewell.com. Madewell The Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Brockport Wash have a slouchy cut, a clean hem, and slits on the sides that call back to the (better) days of vintage denim. Made with 100 percent cotton denim, these shorts add old-school character to my selection of staples, and don’t become stiff with each machine-wash, like other jeans. To snag these denim shorts under $60 is a steal and with all the wear you'll get out of them, it's totally worth it. To buy: $59 with code WARMUP (was $85); madewell.com.