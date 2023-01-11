Psst! Madewell Secretly Slashed Prices on Select Denim Styles—Starting at $30

Madewell has tons of cute clothing basics, shoes, and accessories, but the one thing they’re experts at is denim. From straight-leg to boyfriend to skinny styles, the brand has it all and in every color wash you can imagine. And right now, you can score shopper favorites on sale, starting at just $30, which is a major deal.

The sale includes light, medium, and dark washes in almost any silhouette for up to $118 off—that’s practically enough savings to buy another full-priced pair. Snag Madewell’s best-selling The Perfect Vintage Jean in multiple colors or pull-on flares and relaxed, wide-leg designs. Some of the sale items have Magic Pockets, too, which are reinforced pockets that smooth the front of your jeans and provide extra support. Shop our 10 favorites from the sale below.

Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Rosella Wash: Ripped Edition

This straight-leg ‘90s jean has a mid-rise waist with Madewell’s Magic Pockets. They have a dark gray wash and are made with Heritage Stretch denim that feels broken-in and comfy. Additionally, the distressed design will add some edge to your outfit without looking too casual.

To buy: $40 (was $138); madewell.com.

Madewell

Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Worn Indigo Wash

For a more relaxed shape, try these baggy jeans. They’re fitted through the waist with slouchy straight legs, adding a casual feel, while the indigo wash makes them look more elevated. The denim has no stretch, but the wide legs will give you plenty of room to move. Plus, the fabric contains hemp, which is biodegradable and makes the jeans extra strong and long-lasting.

To buy: $30 (was $98); madewell.com.

Madewell

The Low-Rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Lunar Wash

Test out the resurging low-rise pants trend with these jeans that Madewell designed as an updated version of the company’s best-selling straight-leg jeans. The low-rise waist sits right on your hips and won’t dip low enough to show your underwear. The slouchy, loose fit has a slight stretch to it to keep you comfortable all day, and the black wash will go with just about any ensemble.

To buy: $40 (was $128); madewell.com.

Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Heathcote Wash

This mom jeans style is a classic. The pants are designed with a waist-accentuating high rise and tapered legs to help you look long and lean. The 99 percent cotton fabric and Magic Pockets make the jeans feel secure with a slight stretch. And they’re sustainably made with certified recycled cotton.

To buy: $50 (was $128); madewell.com.

Madewell

Pull-On Skinny Flare Jeans in Havenley Wash

These pull-on jeans are basically trendy jeggings—they look nice enough to wear out to dinner while also being as comfortable as yoga pants. The high-rise pants are fitted to the knee with a demi-boot cut, and there’s even a slit in the legs to show a peek of your shoes. With added stretch, they’ll fit perfectly to your shape and won’t get loose as you wear them.

To buy: $30 (was $98); madewell.com.

Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Knoxville Wash

For a cropped jeans style, check out this pair that’s made of 99 percent cotton with a hint of elastane. The high-rise waist is ideal for tucking in blouses without riding down. With a relaxed, wide-leg fit and enough stretch to keep you comfy while still holding its shape, you won’t want to take this pair off.

To buy: $50 (was $128); madewell.com.

Madewell

The Slouchy Boyjean in Glennbay Wash

These ultra-casual boyfriend jeans sit low on the hips with a slouchy, loose fit through the thighs. They have a more rigid look, made of 100 percent cotton—64 percent organic—with no added stretch. Plus, the organic cotton is grown without chemicals and pesticides, making them environmentally-friendly.

To buy: $40 (was $128); madewell.com.

Madewell

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Longton Wash

These skinny jeans are ideal for tucking into boots. They’re made of Madewell’s stretchiest denim that’s not restricting, making them a great option to wear if you’re doing a lot of moving around, too. The high-rise cut is fitted all the way through the hip and thigh with a 10-inch skinny leg opening.

To buy: $40 (was $138); madewell.com.

Madewell

Pull-On Relaxed Jean in Chelford Wash

You need these pull-on jeans if you’re looking for a pair to slip on and run out the door. According to Madewell, they’re a cross between joggers and jeans, with an elastic waistband and a loose-fitting silhouette. Unlike your favorite sweats, though, these jeans are made of classic, zero-stretch denim.

To buy: $30 (was $98); madewell.com.

Madewell

Balloon Jeans in Baleberry Wash

These light wash jeans have ‘80s-inspired “balloon” legs. But while the legs are relaxed, the high-rise waist and Magic Pockets make them feel fitted. They’re made of 99 percent organic cotton with a bit of spandex for a stretchy, broken-in feel.

To buy: $30 (was $148); madewell.com.