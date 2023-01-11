Psst! Madewell Secretly Slashed Prices on Select Denim Styles—Starting at $30

Run, don’t walk to this sale.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 04:30PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Madewell Denim Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Madewell has tons of cute clothing basics, shoes, and accessories, but the one thing they’re experts at is denim. From straight-leg to boyfriend to skinny styles, the brand has it all and in every color wash you can imagine. And right now, you can score shopper favorites on sale, starting at just $30, which is a major deal. 

The sale includes light, medium, and dark washes in almost any silhouette for up to $118 off—that’s practically enough savings to buy another full-priced pair. Snag Madewell’s best-selling The Perfect Vintage Jean in multiple colors or pull-on flares and relaxed, wide-leg designs. Some of the sale items have Magic Pockets, too, which are reinforced pockets that smooth the front of your jeans and provide extra support. Shop our 10 favorites from the sale below. 

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Rosella Wash: Ripped Edition

Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Rosella Wash: Ripped Edition

This straight-leg ‘90s jean has a mid-rise waist with Madewell’s Magic Pockets. They have a dark gray wash and are made with Heritage Stretch denim that feels broken-in and comfy. Additionally, the distressed design will add some edge to your outfit without looking too casual. 

To buy: $40 (was $138); madewell.com.

Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Worn Indigo Wash

Madewell

Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Worn Indigo Wash

For a more relaxed shape, try these baggy jeans. They’re fitted through the waist with slouchy straight legs, adding a casual feel, while the indigo wash makes them look more elevated. The denim has no stretch, but the wide legs will give you plenty of room to move. Plus, the fabric contains hemp, which is biodegradable and makes the jeans extra strong and long-lasting.

To buy: $30 (was $98); madewell.com.

The Low-Rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Lunar Wash

Madewell

The Low-Rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Lunar Wash

Test out the resurging low-rise pants trend with these jeans that Madewell designed as an updated version of the company’s best-selling straight-leg jeans. The low-rise waist sits right on your hips and won’t dip low enough to show your underwear. The slouchy, loose fit has a slight stretch to it to keep you comfortable all day, and the black wash will go with just about any ensemble. 

To buy: $40 (was $128); madewell.com.

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Heathcote Wash

Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Heathcote Wash

This mom jeans style is a classic. The pants are designed with a waist-accentuating high rise and tapered legs to help you look long and lean. The 99 percent cotton fabric and Magic Pockets make the jeans feel secure with a slight stretch. And they’re sustainably made with certified recycled cotton.

To buy: $50 (was $128); madewell.com.

Pull-On Skinny Flare Jeans in Havenley Wash

Madewell

Pull-On Skinny Flare Jeans in Havenley Wash

These pull-on jeans are basically trendy jeggings—they look nice enough to wear out to dinner while also being as comfortable as yoga pants. The high-rise pants are fitted to the knee with a demi-boot cut, and there’s even a slit in the legs to show a peek of your shoes. With added stretch, they’ll fit perfectly to your shape and won’t get loose as you wear them.

To buy: $30 (was $98); madewell.com.

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Knoxville Wash

Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Knoxville Wash

For a cropped jeans style, check out this pair that’s made of 99 percent cotton with a hint of elastane. The high-rise waist is ideal for tucking in blouses without riding down. With a relaxed, wide-leg fit and enough stretch to keep you comfy while still holding its shape, you won’t want to take this pair off.

To buy: $50 (was $128); madewell.com.

The Slouchy Boyjean in Glennbay Wash

Madewell

The Slouchy Boyjean in Glennbay Wash

These ultra-casual boyfriend jeans sit low on the hips with a slouchy, loose fit through the thighs. They have a more rigid look, made of 100 percent cotton—64 percent organic—with no added stretch. Plus, the organic cotton is grown without chemicals and pesticides, making them environmentally-friendly.

To buy: $40 (was $128); madewell.com.

High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Longton Wash

Madewell

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Longton Wash

These skinny jeans are ideal for tucking into boots. They’re made of Madewell’s stretchiest denim that’s not restricting, making them a great option to wear if you’re doing a lot of moving around, too. The high-rise cut is fitted all the way through the hip and thigh with a 10-inch skinny leg opening. 

To buy: $40 (was $138); madewell.com.

Pull-On Relaxed Jean in Chelford Wash

Madewell

Pull-On Relaxed Jean in Chelford Wash

You need these pull-on jeans if you’re looking for a pair to slip on and run out the door. According to Madewell, they’re a cross between joggers and jeans, with an elastic waistband and a loose-fitting silhouette. Unlike your favorite sweats, though, these jeans are made of classic, zero-stretch denim. 

To buy: $30 (was $98); madewell.com.

Balloon Jeans in Baleberry Wash

Madewell

Balloon Jeans in Baleberry Wash

These light wash jeans have ‘80s-inspired “balloon” legs. But while the legs are relaxed, the high-rise waist and Magic Pockets make them feel fitted. They’re made of 99 percent organic cotton with a bit of spandex for a stretchy, broken-in feel.

To buy: $30 (was $148); madewell.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spanx
Spanx’s Surprise End of Season Sale Offers an Extra 30% Off Discounted Best-Sellers
We Found the 12 Most Comfortable Pairs of Jeans, woman wearing jeans while sitting on stairs
We Found the 12 Most Comfortable Pairs of Jeans for Every Woman
best-mom-jeans
7 Stylish Mom Jeans That Prove Moms Really Do Know Best
DKNY Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak
Save Up to 60% on Essential Cold-Weather Styles During Macy's After-Christmas Sale—Prices Start at $13
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie’s Best-Selling Flared Leggings Totally Live Up to the Hype—and They’re 30% Off Right Now
Darn Tough Function 5 Over the Calf Padded Cushion Socks
If You Struggle to Exercise When It’s Cold and Dark, These 9 Products Can Make It Easier—Starting at Just $9
Editor-Loved Finds of 2022 tout
From Hair Products to Home Finds, These Are the Best Products Our Shopping Editors Purchased in 2022
Alo Sale Roundup Tout
Leggings, Sweats, Workout Tops, and More Are Quietly on Sale at Alo Yoga Right Now, Starting at Just $14
woman standing against blue wall wearing denim
How to Style Every Type of Denim, From High-Rise to Baggy
Spanx Black Friday Deals Tout
Starting Today, You Can Score 20% Off at Spanx—and These Are the 30 Pieces You Can’t Miss
Pantone roundup tout
Match Pantone’s Magentaverse With These 14 Fashion and Beauty Products
levi's classic jean jacket
How to Wear a Jean Jacket with Every Outfit In Your Closet
Alo Yoga TikTok Viral Airbrush Leggings Tout
This TikTok-Viral Activewear Brand Just Slashed the Price of Its Popular 'Airbrush’ Leggings
tik-tok-trends-GettyImages-1294322221
Will Skinny Jeans Come Back in 2023? These Are 7 Denim Trends Experts Say Will Dominate the New Year
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
Everlane sale tout
Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30