These Best-Selling Kitchenware Items Are on Rare Sale for Presidents’ Day Weekend

Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington There are certain items in our home we tend to put on the backburner when it comes to upgrading or replacing, and often, kitchen essentials frequent that list. Unless something physically breaks, staples like pots and pans, knives, and glasses may technically still work, but may be older and not living up to their cooking and serving potential. Scoring deals during sales events like Presidents’ Day weekend makes now a good opportunity to take stock of those backburner items, and give your kitchen an upgrade. Made In, the kitchenware brand known for its cookware, bakeware, glassware, knives, and other kitchen accessories, is marking down some of its best-selling items just in time for Presidents’ Day Weekend. Whether you’re looking for a new nonstick cooking set, need to add to your knife collection, or are in search of stylish glassware, find discounts up to 30 percent off through February 20. We rounded up some of Made In’s best-selling items that are on sale for Presidents’ Day weekend, including our best splurge cookware set, to add to your cart before the sale ends. Made In Cookware The Stainless Steel Sets These stainless steel sets, currently up to 25 percent off, are available in six, 10, or 13 pieces, and include all of the cookware items you’ll need for whipping up your favorite meals. Find a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, a stock pot, and more, depending on which set you choose. All items feature nonstick surfaces, making cleanup a breeze, plus stay-cool handles so you won’t have to hunt for your potholders. One shopper noted that the pans “heat so evenly,” while adding that their dishes “have much more flavor to them.” They also were impressed by “how easy it is to clean.” To buy: From $477 (was from $596); madeincookware.com. Made In The Carbon Steel Sets Grilling season will be here before you know it, which is why now is a prime opportunity to grab this Carbon Steel Set that’s 15 percent off. It comes with a griddle and press for smoky burgers, a paella pan, and a grill frying pan with holes to enhance the flavors of your meat, veggies, or fish. Seasoning wax is also included for initial seasoning and regular touch-ups. One shopper called the frying pan “the workhorse of [their] kitchen,” saying that it’s “sturdy, professional, [and] cooks evenly.” To buy: $343 (was $404); madeincookware.com. Made In The Glassware Set While known for its cookware and professional-grade knives, Made In’s glassware options are another way to elevate your current drinking selections, and this 12-piece set is a must-have for hosting. This set includes four drinking glasses, four red wine glasses, and four white wine glasses that are 140 percent more resistant to breakage and durable enough to go through the rinse cycle more than 4,000 times. One reviewer said the glasses are “top of the line in quality and appearance.” To buy: $138 (was $197); madeincookware.com. Made In The Knife Set Investing in a sharp knife set can make food preparation less strenuous and less time consuming. This 20 percent off set comes in four colors and is also available with or without a knife block. Included is a chef knife, Nakiri knife with a flat blade for chopping veggies, bread knife, and paring knife. They “cut like butter,” according to one shopper, who also noted that they feel comfortable to hold. To buy: $325 (was $406); madeincookware.com. Made In Enameled Cast Iron Set A versatile Dutch oven should easily be a staple in every kitchen, and Made In's round, cast iron set delivers quick and even heat retention for tender meats, baked bread, and flavorful stews cooked on the stove or in the oven. Also included in this set is a 17.5-inch skillet for searing meats and cooking veggies. To buy: $261 (was $348); madeincookware.com. Keep scrolling for more Made In deals up to 30 percent off, and be sure to grab your favorite finds to elevate your kitchen before the sale ends on February 20. Made In To buy: $290 (was $387); madeincookware.com. Made In To buy: $63 (was $79); madeincookware.com.