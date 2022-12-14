Get Ready for Holiday Cooking and Baking With These 9 Essentials From a Chef-Approved Brand

While the holiday season is full of all things happy and bright, it also comes with the stress of hosting, gift shopping, and cooking. You’re decluttering your kitchen, perfecting that festive punch recipe, and decorating your home with flowers and plants all in time for hosting a social gathering.

To ease the stress of cooking and baking your favorite holiday recipes, we turned to Made In Cookware for some essentials. This brand has a large collection of quality cookware, bakeware, and accessories approved by professional chefs. In fact, Made In Cookware recently made our list for Best Cookware Sets of 2022. When cooking and baking with Made In Cookware, main dishes and desserts are prepared in beautiful finishes like enameled dutch ovens and porcelain baking dishes. And just for Real Simple readers, use our exclusive promo code SIMPLE30 to save 30 percent on select Made In bakeware including the rectangular baking dish, baking slab, baking pie dish, square baking dish, and oval gratin baking dish. The promo code is valid until December 18.

Made In Cookware and Bakeware Essentials

To buy: $149; madeincookware.com.



A cooking staple is elevated by Made In Cookware with this Enameled Cast Iron Skillet. Offered in six colors, this non-stick skillet satisfies a variety of cooking needs from searing meats to sauteeing sauces. It’s also stovetop- and oven-friendly. If this is your first time owning a cast iron skillet, we’ve got you covered on how to get the best use out of this cookware with tips from professional chefs.

To buy: $199; madeincookware.com.

Another piece to help with holiday meal prep is this dutch oven that has over 900 five-star reviews. Prepare savory dishes like stews and slow-cooked recipes with this kitchen essential. A key design to this dutch oven is that the lid has dimples to trap steam in order to properly cook your food. One shopper said this dutch oven is “versatile” and a “fantastic piece of equipment,” and that they frequently use it on the stovetop and in the oven. Another reviewer who recommended the dutch oven to relatives shared that it “retains heat unbelievably.”

To buy: $189; madeincookware.com.

For starters, this bakeware set has over 1,600 shopper reviews. This set includes three baking dishes of different sizes so you can make your go-to casseroles and desserts. Made of porcelain, which promotes even heating, these dishes are also microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher- safe. One shopper noted that the porcelain gives their dishes a “rich appearance,” and another said this set is “the perfect oven-to-table dish” when they’re hosting for the holidays.

To buy: $56 with code SIMPLE30 (was $79); madeincookware.com.

If you’re on the hunt for one baking dish, Made In Cookware’s rectangular baking dish is also a popular item among shoppers, with 1,600 reviews (and counting). It’s durable with a non-stick surface so you’ll be able to bake and serve your meals and sweets with ease. One person called this bakeware a “workhorse” in the kitchen for making a variety of dishes like brownies and scalloped potatoes. Another shopper, who uses the baking dish for making bread pudding, shared, “it’s sturdy and everything bakes perfectly in it.”

Be sure to place your order by 2 p.m. ET on December 18 for delivery by Christmas Eve.

To buy: $139; madeincookware.com.

To buy: $70 with code SIMPLE30 (was $99); madeincookware.com.

To buy: $42 with code SIMPLE30 (was $59); madeincookware.com.

To buy: $49 with code SIMPLE30 (was $69); madeincookware.com.

To buy: $49 with code SIMPLE30 (was $69); madeincookware.com.