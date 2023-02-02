Macy’s Launched a Limited-Edition, Navajo-Inspired Collection That Has Blankets, Towels, Robes, and More

And you can get a double discount with code HOME.

By
Published on February 2, 2023 08:00AM EST

SHASH DINÃ for Hotel Collection
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

In case you missed it, Macy’s has a social purpose platform, Mission Every One, that focuses on promoting and collaborating with BIPOC, LGBTQ, and women designers. The brand’s newest drop is the Shash Diné for Hotel Collection, a limited-edition capsule curated by Baya Meehan, founder and CEO of Shash Diné Eco Retreat. The atmosphere of Meehan’s glamping hotel in Arizona inspired the line’s quilts, comforters, blankets, kimonos, robes, towels, and throws, with prices starting at $70. You’ll want to shop the unique pieces now before the limited-edition collection is gone.

Meehan was inspired by the nature of the American Southwest and her Navajo heritage, incorporating traditional patterns and textures into the pieces. The collection features earth tones and pops of clay, yellow, blue, and teal. You’ll also find Navajo-inspired motifs, like geometric and matelassé (or quilted) patterns. 

You can currently shop the capsule at an additional 20 percent discount with code HOME, so be sure to check it out now.

Vista Tile 3-Pc. Comforter Set

Vista Tile Comforter Set

Add some color to your bedroom with this set that includes one comforter and two pillow shams. The digitally-printed, geometric pattern is reversible, and the Pima cotton fabric is wrinkle-resistant with a sateen finish. The set is available in full/queen, and king sizes. 

To buy: From $180 with code HOME (was from $375); macys.com.

Cotton Kimono

Cotton Kimono

This colorful kimono is made of textured cotton and has a tie belt to wrap around yourself to keep you cozy. It comes in two sizes so you can find the perfect fit: small/medium and large/XL. One reviewer commented that the material is heavy but not too hot, and it feels like an “expensive bedsheet.”

To buy: $61 with code HOME (was $128); macys.com.

Mesa Sculpted Cotton 3-Pc. Towel Bundle

Mesa Sculpted Cotton Towel Bundle

This three-piece bundle includes one bath towel, one hand towel, and one washcloth. The set is made of cotton and features a two-tone sculpted design in white, navy, or clay. One shopper said that the clay towels are a “unique rust color that can be used as [a] neutral,” adding that they’re so soft.

To buy: $34 with code HOME (was $70); macys.com.

Mojave Geo Decorative Pillow

Mojave Geo Decorative Pillow

The traditional design on this decorative pillow features matte satin embroidered stitching. For shoppers who prefer neutrals, the pillow is available in Charcoal (gray, white, and cream), while the Ecru Multi (red, yellow, brown, and blue) is great for adding some color to your decor. The pillowcase zips off to easily toss in the washing machine.

To buy: $74 with code HOME (was $155); macys.com.

Yuma MatelassÃ© Blanket

Yuma Matelassé Blanket

This lightweight blanket is perfect for the warmer months or for shoppers who don’t want a heavy comforter. It has a tonal geometric pattern that comes in Ecru (white) or Terracotta, and the crinkled fabric adds a casual feel (plus, wrinkles aren’t as noticeable). Reviewers say the “beautiful, simple” design has a “clean and classic” look.

To buy: From $89 with code HOME (was from $185); macys.com.

Mojave Flatweave Poncho

Mojave Flatweave Poncho

If you want an easy-to-throw-on coverup, try this printed poncho. The boxy cut features a hood and a front pocket, and it’s made of thick cotton gauze fabric. One shopper noted that the pocket is large and deep enough to prevent items from slipping out.

To buy: $48 with code HOME (was $100); macys.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

