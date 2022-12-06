11 Luxe and Cozy Faux-Fur Finds We're Shopping From This Two-Day Sale—Up to 62% Off

Shop fuzzy throw pillows, soft furniture, snug throws, and more.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter is officially two weeks away, which means it’s the ideal time of year to replace your  lightweight linens and loungewear for plush, cozy finds. Adding warm, winter-friendly touches in faux-fur (think: lush throws or fluffy accent chairs) will help to wrap your home in a blanket of warmth. There are so many options to choose from that are on sale right now at Macy’s, but we suggest shopping soon since this sale ends on Wednesday, December 7. 

Faux-fur decor pieces elevate your home’s cold-weather sanctuary vibes  and they make great holiday gifts for anyone on your list. Luxurious throws and faux-fur pillows offer an easy way to cozy up a couch and a quick comforter swap takes your bed to the next level . Or, invest in snuggly new pieces of furniture for your own space that are comfortable enough to use year-round. When it comes to shopping for loved ones on your holiday list, give the gift of comfort and warmth with microwavable faux-fur slippers and a faux-fur trim robe, which is now 62 percent off in both colors.

Shop these picks and more while they’re still on sale at Macy’s.

Best Faux-Fur Deals at Macy’s

Christian Siriano Snow Leopard Luxury Faux-Fur Throw

To buy: $37 (was $75); macys.com.

The benefit of a throw blanket seems obvious, but it can also double as stylish decor atop an otherwise basic couch. This Christian Siriano faux-fur throw is large enough for two people to snuggle under at 60 inches by 70 inches, and it comes in a giftable box, so there’s one less thing for you to have to do during the busy holiday season. It’s available in gray and white or beige and white to match warm or cool color schemes. One shopper said they “felt surrounded in luxury” when using it, while another described it as finding “your snuggle dream.” 

Add some throw pillows in the mix with this 18-inch by 18-inch two-pack that also introduces a pop of color and new textures to neutral furniture. Shoppers and the brand recommend taking the time to “fluff vigorously” so the pillows reach their full potential. And bonus, the pillow cases are removable and machine washable in the event of holiday spills. 

Malea 2 Pieces Twin/Twin Xl Shaggy Long Faux Fur Comforter Set

To buy: From $49 (was from $100); macys.com.

If you’re like me and are always cold when you sleep, swap out your warm-weather comforter for a thicker, heavier option. This comforter set comes with two matching shams and features shaggy faux-fur on one side and “velveteen soft” fabric on the other side, which feels like you’re “wrapped in a cloud,” according to one shopper. It comes in three colors and sizes to fit a range of needs. 

Aurora Faux Fur Bench with Metal X-Leg Frame

To buy: $603 (was $669); macys.com.

Incorporate faux-fur accent pieces that add comfort to your bedroom or living space like this faux-fur bench or this fuzzy accent chair, both of which are available in gray, white, and pink. For a more playful piece, grab an inflatable papasan chair—this one comes with side storage pockets—or a versatile inflatable ottoman that works as a footrest or extra cozy seating option. They can easily be moved around your home during the holidays to accommodate the guests you’re hosting.

Women's Plush Faux-Fur Trim Long Wrap Robe, Created for Macy's

To buy: $30 (was $80); macys.com.

If you’re shopping for someone deserving of a little comfort and relaxation, snag these microwavable faux-fur slippers that fit sizes six through 10. Available in six colors, these fuzzy slippers can be popped in the microwave for up to 90 seconds, and provide an hour of warmth for your feet. Plus, they’re scented with French lavender for a truly calming experience. Since slippers and robes go hand in hand, pair them with this faux-fur trimmed robe while it’s marked down 62 percent to just $30. One shopper said it’s the “softest, most comfortable robe.”

Scroll down for some other faux-fur deals up to 62 percent off that you can shop at Macy’s today, to cozy-up your home or someone else’s, just in time for winter. 

2-Pc. Faux-Fur Memory Foam Bath Rug Set

To buy: $23 (was $46); macys.com.

Faux Fur 18" x 18" Throw Pillow 2-Pack

To buy: $26 (was $52); macys.com.

Microwavable Soothing Scented Faux Fur Slippers

To buy: $21 (was $30); macys.com.

Papasan Inflatable Chair

To buy: $216 (was $290); macys.com.

Ana Faux Fur Accent Chair with Metal Legs

To buy: $639 (was $709); macys.com

Enrica Sheepskin Faux Fur Shaggy Accent Rug

To buy: $32 (was $45); macys.com.

