Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20

Wardrobe basics are always a necessity—you can effortlessly throw on any top and bottom and look like you put some thought into your outfit (when really you woke up late and grabbed the first thing in your closet). Macy’s is a good bet for finding basics, and now they have even more options with a new private label, On 34th.

By conducting research and tons of surveys (100,000!) to find out what women want from their clothing, Macy’s developed the new label to provide solutions to what customers are looking for. On 34th is made up of styles that you can mix and match to create over 1,000 different looks, so you’ll never run out of things to wear. And sizes range from XXS to 4X to fit most body types.

We picked out some must-have pieces from the new label for you to shop below, starting at only $20.

Shop Macy’s On 34th Label

Collared Button-Down Shirt

Macy's

Striped button-down shirts are one of the easiest ways to look polished—just throw one on with jeans or trousers to instantly look more professional. This shirt comes in blue and pink striped patterns, lavender with white polka dots, and solid green and white. It’s made of cotton with polyester lining and features a pointed collar and patch pocket.

Ribbed Sweater Dress

Macy's

This sleeveless dress hits below the knee and features a crew neckline with side slits in the skirt. The rib knit fabric contains nylon and rayon to give it some stretch, and it comes in sizes XXS to XXL. You can style the versatile dress up or down, and the two neutral shades, light heather beige and black, will go with just about anything in your closet. Shoppers are already giving the frock rave reviews, saying it’s “so soft” and “super flattering.”

Ribbed High-Neck Tank Top

Macy's

A plain tank is pretty much the most all-purpose clothing item you can have. Wear it with a slip skirt and jacket or under a sweater for an additional layer. This high-neck ribbed tank comes in black, white, blush, and red. It’s fitted and hits at the hip, making it the perfect length to tuck into bottoms. One reviewer said, “You can dress [it] up or down with shorts, jeans, or even dress pants.”

High Rise Raw-Hem Jean Shorts

Macy's

Cutoff shorts are having a moment right now, but a good pair of jean shorts is always an essential for summer. This pair has a high-rise waist, a button and zipper closure, and raw hems with a small slit on the sides, so the legs won’t feel too tight. Plus, they’re made of a cotton and spandex blend that provides some stretch to keep you comfortable.

Check out more items from the new On 34th collection below.

Flutter-Sleeve Ribbed Top

Macy's

Long-Sleeve Lightweight Polo Sweater

Macy's

Print Slip Skirt

Macy's

Colorblocked Rugby Dress

Macy's

Ponte Pull-On Wide-Leg Pants

Macy's

Double-Weave Pull-On Ankle Pants

Macy's

Striped Midi Shirtdress

Macy's

Solid One-Button Boyfriend Blazer