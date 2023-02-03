Shopping The Macy's Big Home Sale Will Save You Up to 68% on Bedding, Kitchenware, Appliances, and More Warning: Big savings ahead. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. We might be in the long stretch of winter, but your home is ready to shed its frosty appearance for more warm weather-friendly trends. Whether you're looking to save on big-ticket items or on the hunt for simple upgrades to spruce up your home, Macy's has you covered. The major retailer is hosting its Big Home Sale, offering you the chance to save up to 68 percent on furniture, bedding, cookware, luggage, kitchen appliances, and more. You can also save an extra 10 to 20 on select items by using code HOME at checkout. The sale runs through Tuesday, February 14, but you'll want to snap up your most wanted wish list items before they sell out. Don't worry: You won't have to spend hours rummaging through hundreds of pages and tens of thousands of bargains to find the top discounts. Below we've showcased some of the best unbeatable deals we found on home essentials. Macys Best Macy’s Home Deals Rev up your hibernation game with a mini makeover for your bedroom. Start with a new set of soft Supima Cotton Sheets from Charter Club, and top it off with an ultra-comfy Cozy Plush Throw. If your pillows have seen better days, give the top-rated eLuxury Down Alternative Pillow Set a try while saving $53. Get a deeper sleep with help from the Sun Zero Oslo Blackout Curtain Panel, no matter how bright it gets outside. Charter Club 550 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Sheet Set, from $28 (was from $70) Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw, $15 (was $30) Royal Luxe Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter, from $20 (was from $110) Pure Bath Beggamo Bath Rug Set, $16 with code HOME (was $50) Lintex Homespun 100% Cotton Round Tablecloth, $17 with code HOME (was $50) Sun Zero Oslo Blackout Curtain Panel, from $26 (was from $76) N Natori Hanae Full/Queen Comforter Set, $152 with code HOME (was $318) Jay Imports Woven Leather Tray, $36 with code HOME (was $90) eLuxury Down Alternative Pillow Set, from $66 with code HOME (was from $118) Macys Best Macy’s Kitchen Deals After the holiday chaos, maybe you'd like to replace some worn-out kitchen accessories without spending an arm and a leg. The Crux 5.3-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer makes baking traditional family recipes a breeze, and you can save 46 percent by using code HOME. In case your cookware took a beating from all of that holiday cooking, check out the Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set from Rachel Ray, which was initially $300 and is now just $95. Take your casseroles and stews to all new levels thanks to the Martha Stewart Collection 6-Quart Dutch Oven, that's now 65 percent off. They say a chef is only as good as their knives. This Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pull-Through Knife Sharpener will ensure your Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set is always in tip-top shape. Crux 5.3-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer, $108 with code HOME (was $200) Martha Stewart Collection 6-Quart Dutch Oven, $70 (was $200) Rachel Ray Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set, $95 (was $300) Black & Decker Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $90 with code HOME (was $167) Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pull-Through Knife Sharpener, $30 (was $50) Hotel Collection Set of Four Large Wine Glasses, $24 with code HOME (was $57) Corelle Livingware 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, $80 (was $140) Cuisinart 10-Piece Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set, $15 (was $40) Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 11-Inch Nonstick Grill Pan, $35 (was $100) Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set with Assorted Lids, $32 with code HOME (was $46) Macys Best Macy’s Furniture Deals You'll love the way the Deny Designs 83 Oranges Botany Bench looks in your entryway. If your style's a little more classic, then you might like the WestinTrends Velvet Tufted Bench for just $80. Your bedroom is a retreat and should be treated as such. Hundreds of reviewers are delighted by the contemporary design of the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed. Lend your bedroom some soft-glam appeal with the WestinTrends Tufted Velvet Accent Chair. 