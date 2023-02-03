The Macy's Big Home Sale Will Save You Up to 68% on Bedding, Kitchenware, Appliances, and More

Warning: Big savings ahead.

Published on February 3, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Macy's home sale tout
We might be in the long stretch of winter, but your home is ready to shed its frosty appearance for more warm weather-friendly trends. Whether you're looking to save on big-ticket items or on the hunt for simple upgrades to spruce up your home, Macy's has you covered.

The major retailer is hosting its Big Home Sale, offering you the chance to save up to 68 percent on furniture, bedding, cookware, luggage, kitchen appliances, and more. You can also save an extra 10 to 20 on select items by using code HOME at checkout. The sale runs through Tuesday, February 14, but you'll want to snap up your most wanted wish list items before they sell out.

Don't worry: You won't have to spend hours rummaging through hundreds of pages and tens of thousands of bargains to find the top discounts. Below we've showcased some of the best unbeatable deals we found on home essentials.

CHARTER CLUB Cozy Plush Throw, 50" x 70", Created for Macy's

Macys

Best Macy’s Home Deals

Rev up your hibernation game with a mini makeover for your bedroom. Start with a new set of soft Supima Cotton Sheets from Charter Club, and top it off with an ultra-comfy Cozy Plush Throw. If your pillows have seen better days, give the top-rated eLuxury Down Alternative Pillow Set a try while saving $53. Get a deeper sleep with help from the Sun Zero Oslo Blackout Curtain Panel, no matter how bright it gets outside.

RACHAEL RAY Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set

Macys

Best Macy’s Kitchen Deals

After the holiday chaos, maybe you'd like to replace some worn-out kitchen accessories without spending an arm and a leg. The Crux 5.3-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer makes baking traditional family recipes a breeze, and you can save 46 percent by using code HOME.

In case your cookware took a beating from all of that holiday cooking, check out the Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set from Rachel Ray, which was initially $300 and is now just $95. Take your casseroles and stews to all new levels thanks to the Martha Stewart Collection 6-Quart Dutch Oven, that's now 65 percent off.

They say a chef is only as good as their knives. This Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pull-Through Knife Sharpener will ensure your Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set is always in tip-top shape.

WESTINTRENDS Wide Tufted Velvet Accent Chair

Macys

Best Macy’s Furniture Deals

You'll love the way the Deny Designs 83 Oranges Botany Bench looks in your entryway. If your style's a little more classic, then you might like the WestinTrends Velvet Tufted Bench for just $80.

Your bedroom is a retreat and should be treated as such. Hundreds of reviewers are delighted by the contemporary design of the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed. Lend your bedroom some soft-glam appeal with the WestinTrends Tufted Velvet Accent Chair.

More Must-Shop Deals

