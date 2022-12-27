Style Clothing Save Up to 60% on Essential Cold-Weather Styles During Macy's After-Christmas Sale—Prices Start at $13 Save on cashmere sweaters, faux-fur coats, chunky knits, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. The holidays are officially winding down, and New Year's Eve is just around the corner. It's time to make way for some of the biggest after-Christmas sales (and make room in our closets). All of December was about shopping for loved ones, but this time, it's all about treating yourself. Whether you're still in the market for the winter coat or memorable lip color to top off your sparkling New Year's look, Macy's has thousands of markdown options worth browsing. The Macy's After-Christmas sale will save you 20 to 60 percent on looks for the new year, winter accessories to help keep you cozy, and more, and score an extra 20 percent off select items with code JOY. You'll find exclusive deals on brands like Jones New York, Kenneth Cole, Lancôme, MAC, DKNY, Cole Haan, and Calvin Klein. We spent hours sifting through deals to put together a list of the best offers we could find. Below, check out the worthy discounts that caught our attention. The 10 Best Macy's After-Christmas Sale Deals: BCBGeneration Notch-Collar Teddy Coat, $92 (was $230) Tahari Faux-Leather-Trim Belted Wrap Coat, $152 (was $380) Charter Club Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $50 (was $119) Bar III Cutout-Detail Turtleneck Sweater, $30 (was $60) Anne Klein Hollywood Faux Suede Front-Seam Pants, $49 (was $100) INC High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $32 with code JOY (was $80) Michael by Michael Kors Quilted Leather Gloves, $40 (was $98) Steve Madden Faux Fur Pom Beanie & Slippers Gift Set, $21 (was $52) Clinique Kisses Lipstick Set, $18 (was $25) Lancôme Hypnose Five-Color Eyeshadow Palette, $35 (was $50) Macy's The Best Beauty Deals: Macy's has discounted a ton of beauty gift sets and top-selling products, making it the perfect time to replenish skincare favorites and grab everything you need to take your New Year's makeup look to new heights. For a limited time, you can save 20 percent on most Lancôme best-sellers like the Hypnose Five-Color Eyeshadow Palette and L'Absolu Gloss. Layer some of Clinique's Kisses Lipstick Set to achieve a one-of-a-kind color of your own, or use the MAC Kisses & Bows Lip Set to rock the perfect purple pout as memorable as the midnight ball drop. Add natural warmth to your makeup with help from the BareMinerals Warmest Wishes set. Clinique Kisses Lipstick Set, $18 (was $25) MAC Kisses & Bows Lip Set, $30 (was $40) MAC Brush With Fate Brush Essentials Set, $38 (was $50) Lancôme Hypnose Five-Color Eyeshadow Palette, $35 (was $50) BareMinerals Warmest Wishes Face, Eye & Lip Set, $21 (was $29) MAC #Self-Care Skincare Set, $32 (was $42) Lancôme L'Absolu Gloss, $22 (was $27) Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment Mask, $42 (was $60) It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In, $13 (was $21) The Best Outerwear Deals: If you've noticed your winter coats and jackets need an upgrade, you're in luck. From layering-friendly shackets to long faux-fur options are all on sale. The Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat is the perfect $100 option and comes in eight colors—plus, you're saving 64 percent. For a more timeless style and fit, the Tahari Faux-Leather-Trim Belted Wrap Coat can instantly elevate your ensemble and is available in four neutral hues. Lean into the teddy bear trend with this Notch-Collar Teddy Coat from BCBGeneration, which has dropped to $92. If you're seeking an affordable shacket option, consider this one from White Mark, which is just $37 with code JOY. Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, $100 (was $285) White Mark Plaid Shacket, $37 with code JOY (was $57) Tahari Faux-Leather-Trim Belted Wrap Coat, $152 (was $380) Nautica Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, $128 (was $320) DKNY Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak, $120 (was $300) Cole Haan Belted Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Coat, $160 (was $400) Michael by Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Quilted Coat, $112 (was $280) Calvin Klein Belted Wrap Coat, $160 (was $400) BCBGeneration Notch-Collar Teddy Coat, $92 (was $230) DKNY Walker Coat, $128 (was $320) Macy's The Best Tops Deals: Whether you're looking for a cashmere investment piece for less or the perfect workshirt to complement your wardrobe, you won't want to miss your chance to snab these high-quality tops for a bargain. The coveted Charter Club Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is 57 percent off for a limited time, and with 13 colors available, there's no better time to stock up. Forget boring button-down shirts; this Tie-Neck Cotton Broadcloth Shirt can easily be styled under a tailored blazer or a little black dress for a fresh take on the Victorian-inspired trend. Spice up a classic turtleneck sweater with a fun cutout detail like this Bar III Sweater. Charter Club Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $50 (was $119) Bardot One-Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater, $48 (was $79) Calvin Klein Performance Long Sleeve Turtleneck, $24 (was $50) Lauren by Ralph Lauren Tie-Neck Cotton Broadcloth Shirt, $87 (was $145) INC Sequined V-Neck Sweater, $39 with code JOY (was $70) CeCe Polo V-Neck Sweater, $56 (was $79) Tommy Jeans V-Neck Pullover Colorblock Sweater, $48 with code JOY (was $80) French Connection Juri Mozart Mock-Neck Sweater, $83 (was $138) Bar III Cutout-Detail Turtleneck Sweater, $30 (was $60) INC Sequined Cardigan, $40 (was $80) Macy's The Best Bottoms Deals: Stylish and comfortable, you can't go wrong with the highly-rated Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, which are 30 percent off. The subtle flare leg on the Sanctuary Kicker Leggings gives the pull-on style a more dressy feel while also adding versatility. For a more polished effect, you'll adore the Anne Klein Faux Suede Front-Seam Pants, which can work just as well in the office as they would during a night out with friends, and they're currently half off. The And Now This High-Rise Faux-Leather Pants are the optimal, timeless canvas for a playful winter outfit. Pair them with a fluffy, oversized sweater or a crisp white button-down shirt. Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $49 (was $70) Columbia Women's Anytime Pull-On Straight Leg Pants, $50 (was $80) Reebok Lux Piping-Trim High Rise Tights, $33 (was $65) Sanctuary the Kicker Leggings, $54 (was $90) Anne Klein Hollywood Faux Suede Front-Seam Pants, $49 (was $100) Jones New York Corduroy Lexington Jeans, $43 with code JOY (was $90) Calvin Klein Performance Shaggy Knit Pull-On Jogging Pants, $39 (was $80) Cuddl Duds Plush Velour Leggings, $26 (was $42) And Now This High-Rise Faux-Leather Pants, from $26 with code JOY (was $54) INC High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $32 with code JOY (was $80) And Now This High-Rise Split-Leg Trousers, $30 (was $49) Macy's The Best Winter Accessory Deals: No winter outfit is complete without the proper accessories. This blanket scarf from Steve Madden can be worn in a variety of ways to keep you warm and cozy this season. Bundle up in style with the classic Michael by Michael Kors Moving Cables Knit Scarf that's now $41. With a cashmere-like softness, there's no need to style Calvin Klein Supersoft Infinity Scarf. Just throw it on and go. Add a fun topper to your winterwear with this DKNY Speckle Faux Fur Logo Patch Pom Beanie. Isotoner Signature Lined Fleece Flip Mitten with Faux Fur, $24 (was $40) Steve Madden Faux Fur Pom Beanie & Slippers Gift Set, $21 (was $52) Michael by Michael Kors Moving Cables Knit Scarf, $41 (was $68) Calvin Klein Supersoft Infinity Scarf, $29 (was $48) Steve Madden Solid Woven Blanket Scarf with Eyelash Fringe, $19 (was $38) Michael by Michael Kors Quilted Leather Gloves, $40 (was $98) DKNY Speckle Faux Fur Logo Patch Pom Beanie, $29 (was $48) INC Embellished Beret, $25 (was $49) INC Glitter Beanie & Glove Set, $32 (was $79)