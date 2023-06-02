This New No-Fail Mascara Conditions My Short, Sparse Lashes, and Never Irritates My Sensitive Eyes

I spent the majority of my teens and twenties treating my lashes brutally. I would swipe on my mascara for the day and habitually pick it off with my fingernails whenever I became anxious or nervous (which is often). Over the years, I've become more conscious of the issue and more effective at stopping myself. And thanks to some wonderful lash-enhancing serums, they've started to fill in again.

While looking for a gentle mascara that wouldn't call attention to my uneven, curl-resistant eyelashes, I was invited to test out Lys Beauty's debut formula, the Lash Confidence Mascara. If you've spent any time on #BeautyTok, then I'm sure you're familiar with the brand's signature triangular packaging. Plus, its bronzing stick is essential in popular creator, Meredith Duxbury's, beauty routine and has amassed thousands of stellar reviews. With plenty of noteworthy products under Lys Beauty's belt, I was excited to see how this $19 mascara would work for a self-proclaimed "lash challenged" person like myself.

Sephora

To buy: $19; sephora.com.

Initially, what attracted me to this mascara was the combination of moisturizing and softening date fruit extract, strengthening saffron flower extract, and protective avocado oil. The intensive cocktail delivered volume and length in one sweep and, according to the brand, might even help you ditch your lash curler. Frankly, I'm one of those who will never let go of their curler—my descending lashes just won't allow it, but I have no doubt that this formula holds my curl all day and doesn't leave me teary-eyed when I accidentally rub my lids.

The angular wand feels surprisingly comfortable to hold in my hand, and the slightly curved brush evenly distributes the dark pigment without forcing me to wiggle all over to saturate every little hair. My eyelashes were noticeably fuller and longer without any clumping. It's also a wet, flexible formula, lending to its buildability. I was also impressed when I attempted to curl my lashes after application, and my curler didn't get stuck or rip out my hair.

If you want an easy-to-use mascara packed with nourishing ingredients, the Lys Beauty Lash Confidence Mascara won't let you down.

