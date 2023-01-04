This Under-$4 Lip Balm Has Helped My Stubborn, Cracked and Flaky Lips Successfully Recover for Over a Decade

As a fan of dark, statement-making lip colors in the winter, my greatest and most persistent challenge this time of the year is overcoming the rough and flaky canvas that's become my lips. Even though I take pretty good care of my skin these days, I have always struggled with my perpetually parched pout, regardless of the season. While my beauty habits have evolved over the years, I've used the same dependable remedy for my chapped lips since I was a kid: Lypsyl's Intense Protection Lip Balm.

Sweden's best-selling lip balm is powered by protective and moisture-sealing pure Swedish beeswax and enriched with ultra-nourishing ingredients, including healing natural shea butter, moisturizing coconut oil, and deep-penetrating vitamins A and E for long-lasting lip care relief. Aside from being paraben-free, phthalate-free, and silicone-free, it is also cruelty-free. The silky, weightless formula instantly pacifies my painfully cracked mouth without leaving behind a waxy or greasy film. When my lips are at their driest, this hydrator softens and moisturizes with a subtle mint flavor that doesn't overpower or irritate them.

To buy: $35 for a pack of 11; amazon.com.

Even after all these years of depending on the balm, I'm still enamored by the delightfully unique sliding bee-shaped applicator that makes whipping it out and spreading the salve a cinch. I buy these essential lip conditioners in bulk multiple times a year, so I'm never without my daily dose of intense hydration. Amazon currently has a pack of 11 for $35, which brings each balm stick down to just over $3 apiece.

One shopper with "severely chapped lips" validated my experience, writing, "I have used this for years...I have not had dry or chapped lips since using this product. It's the best lip balm ever!"

If you're looking for an affordable, repairing, and restorative solution for chapped lips, you'll love the dryness-fighting formula of Lypsyl's Intense Protection Lip Balm.