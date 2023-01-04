Style This Under-$4 Lip Balm Has Helped My Stubborn, Cracked and Flaky Lips Successfully Recover for Over a Decade My winter survival kit would be incomplete without the nourishing Lypsyl Intense Protection Lip Balm. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 03:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington As a fan of dark, statement-making lip colors in the winter, my greatest and most persistent challenge this time of the year is overcoming the rough and flaky canvas that's become my lips. Even though I take pretty good care of my skin these days, I have always struggled with my perpetually parched pout, regardless of the season. While my beauty habits have evolved over the years, I've used the same dependable remedy for my chapped lips since I was a kid: Lypsyl's Intense Protection Lip Balm. Sweden's best-selling lip balm is powered by protective and moisture-sealing pure Swedish beeswax and enriched with ultra-nourishing ingredients, including healing natural shea butter, moisturizing coconut oil, and deep-penetrating vitamins A and E for long-lasting lip care relief. Aside from being paraben-free, phthalate-free, and silicone-free, it is also cruelty-free. The silky, weightless formula instantly pacifies my painfully cracked mouth without leaving behind a waxy or greasy film. When my lips are at their driest, this hydrator softens and moisturizes with a subtle mint flavor that doesn't overpower or irritate them. Amazon To buy: $35 for a pack of 11; amazon.com. Even after all these years of depending on the balm, I'm still enamored by the delightfully unique sliding bee-shaped applicator that makes whipping it out and spreading the salve a cinch. I buy these essential lip conditioners in bulk multiple times a year, so I'm never without my daily dose of intense hydration. Amazon currently has a pack of 11 for $35, which brings each balm stick down to just over $3 apiece. RELATED: The 70 Best Deals From Amazon's Massive New Year Sale One shopper with "severely chapped lips" validated my experience, writing, "I have used this for years...I have not had dry or chapped lips since using this product. It's the best lip balm ever!" If you're looking for an affordable, repairing, and restorative solution for chapped lips, you'll love the dryness-fighting formula of Lypsyl's Intense Protection Lip Balm. More Must-Shop Deals I Read Over 100 Books a Year—Here Are the 14 Products That Help Me Do It Shoppers With Sensitive Skin Swear by This Gentle, No-Rinse Micellar Makeup Remover From Hair Products to Home Finds, These Are the Best Products Our Shopping Editors Purchased in 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit