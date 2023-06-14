I Only Want These Cooling, Real Simple-Tested Bamboo Sheets on My Bed From Now on

Let’s cut to the chase: Bed sheets are an investment. Since we spend a good portion of our time sleeping, the surface we attempt to get a full eight hours of rest on needs to be comfortable and, most importantly, cool.

I’m an extremely hot sleeper, and over the years, it’s been difficult finding a bed combo with a comforter, sheets, a mattress pad, and pillows that live up to my standards, not to mention I sleep with my 30-pound dog, who loves to take up a ton of space and adds to the warm sleeping temperatures. Sheets seem the toughest for me to land on because I want them to be cozy yet cool. But after using Luxome’s Luxury Sheets, I’ve finally found ones that exceed my expectations.

To buy: From $135; luxome.com.

These 100 percent bamboo sheets are made with a thread count of 400, and they’re undoubtedly the silkiest and most breathable sheets I have ever owned. They washed beautifully and were super easy to put on my bed thanks to the stretchy yet secure elastic corners, which are two of the reasons we named them our favorite deep-pocket bamboo sheets. You can choose from eight colors and seven sizes, including twin through California king, plus they’re even available in twin XL and split king sizes.

At 29 years old, I have never felt more comfortable sleeping on a set of bed sheets, and that’s saying a lot since I’ve owned my fair share of luxury sheets. They are aesthetically pleasing, silky smooth, and fit snugly, which is a huge win for me since a few other bed sheet sets I have are on the bigger side, resulting in an untidy appearance. They’re going to be glued to my bed all summer long, as I know I’m guaranteed a blissful night’s sleep instead of waking up every few hours to remove clothing layers or crank up the AC.

A standout feature of the sheets is their moisture-wicking capabilities, so even the hottest sleepers like myself, who occasionally sweat at mid-sleep, can have a peaceful and cool slumber. And they’re not limited to summer use since they’re thermal-regulating, meaning they mimic your body’s natural temperature to make them cool in hotter weather and warm in colder weather.

I’m so excited to have finally found a set of sheets that feel and look luxurious while keeping me cool. Don’t just take my word for it, though. One shopper called them “luxuriously soft” and said they had “very few wrinkles” after washing and drying them, while another said they feel like “laying on a cool cloud.”

Grab your own Luxury Sheet Set by Luxome for the coolest nights of sleep from here on out, and keep scrolling to see the rest of the available colorways.

