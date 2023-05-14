Style Skincare I Use This $19 Hydrating Vitamin C Serum From Amazon to Get Glowy, Summer-Ready Skin It’s 100 percent vegan. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 14, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez My skin tends to be dry, so I’m always on the lookout for products that can add moisture. If you’re in the same boat and want something hydrating but not super heavy (especially with summer approaching), try this Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence that has restored my dry winter skin. You can grab it now for $19 at Amazon. It’s one of the brand’s best-selling serums and has an updated formula that includes three types of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid to make your skin look and feel supremely hydrated and plump. It also protects skin from damaging substances like free radicals and helps preserve collagen thanks to its blend of antioxidant-rich vitamin C and wild Arctic cloudberry. The whole effect creates brighter looking skin. My skin already feels smoother (and even cleaner thanks to the fresh scent) right after I apply it. Amazon To buy: $19; amazon.com. The serum goes on my skin so easily that it doesn’t feel like adding an extra step to my skincare routine—which is ideal if you’re impatient, like me. I swipe it on my face and neck after showering at night, then apply my regular moisturizer right on top. I also like that it feels lightweight on my skin. More than 1,500 five-star reviewers love the serum, too. “This stuff is like giving my skin a big drink of water without it getting greasy at all,” one shopper commented. These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10 It doesn't get much more natural than Lumene products, which is great for people with sensitive skin, like me. The brand handpicks uncultivated plants found in the wild (a process called wild crafting), along with sourcing ingredients from organic certified forests. The Glow Boost Essence serum is 100 percent vegan and made with 99 percent naturally-derived ingredients, and the packaging is made with recyclable and recycled materials. You’re basically helping out the environment in addition to your skin. Glowy skin is practically a necessity for summer, and the vitamin C serum will definitely help wake up your dull, dry winter skin. Plus, it comes in an orange matte glass bottle that will look chic displayed in your bathroom or on your dresser (I’m really into cool packaging, so that’s a bonus for me). Shop the serum I can’t go a day without using for $19 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Are the Genius Amazon Cleaning Finds That’ll Speed Up Chores Stat—Starting at Just $13 Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Are Up to 88% Off in This Secret Outlet Section at Amazon Shoppers Say These 10 Fire Pits Helped Them Create an ‘Outdoor Oasis’—and They’re Up to 38% Off