I Use This $19 Hydrating Vitamin C Serum From Amazon to Get Glowy, Summer-Ready Skin

It’s 100 percent vegan.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Published on May 14, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence Serum Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

My skin tends to be dry, so I’m always on the lookout for products that can add moisture. If you’re in the same boat and want something hydrating but not super heavy (especially with summer approaching), try this Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence that has restored my dry winter skin. You can grab it now for $19 at Amazon. 

It’s one of the brand’s best-selling serums and has an updated formula that includes three types of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid to make your skin look and feel supremely hydrated and plump. It also protects skin from damaging substances like free radicals and helps preserve collagen thanks to its blend of antioxidant-rich vitamin C and wild Arctic cloudberry. The whole effect creates brighter looking skin. My skin already feels smoother (and even cleaner thanks to the fresh scent) right after I apply it. 

Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence Serum Half-Size

Amazon

To buy: $19; amazon.com.

The serum goes on my skin so easily that it doesn’t feel like adding an extra step to my skincare routine—which is ideal if you’re impatient, like me. I swipe it on my face and neck after showering at night, then apply my regular moisturizer right on top. I also like that it feels lightweight on my skin. More than 1,500 five-star reviewers love the serum, too. “This stuff is like giving my skin a big drink of water without it getting greasy at all,” one shopper commented

It doesn't get much more natural than Lumene products, which is great for people with sensitive skin, like me. The brand handpicks uncultivated plants found in the wild (a process called wild crafting), along with sourcing ingredients from organic certified forests. The Glow Boost Essence serum is 100 percent vegan and made with 99 percent naturally-derived ingredients, and the packaging is made with recyclable and recycled materials. You’re basically helping out the environment in addition to your skin.

Glowy skin is practically a necessity for summer, and the vitamin C serum will definitely help wake up your dull, dry winter skin. Plus, it comes in an orange matte glass bottle that will look chic displayed in your bathroom or on your dresser (I’m really into cool packaging, so that’s a bonus for me). 

Shop the serum I can’t go a day without using for $19 at Amazon. 

