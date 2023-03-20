Don't Wait! Lululemon Just Dropped New Colors in the Popular Everywhere Belt Bag, and One Already Sold Out

We have important fashion news: Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag that’s almost constantly sold out now comes in four new colors. And you’ll want to act fast to get yours, because one of the shades, Pastel Blue, already sold out. You can still shop the other options, Mint Moment, Wordmark Grid Mini Raw Linen, and Hyper Dye Multi/Rover, if you hurry.

There’s a reason why the belt bag is always selling out—it’s the perfect unisex errands bag that fits the essentials: wallet, phone, keys, and small items like hand sanitizer or lip balm. While the bag looks small, the multiple pockets will help you find space for everything you need. There’s an exterior zipper pocket on the back, plus interior mesh pockets. And the zippered closure ensures that all your belongings stay right where they are.

To buy: $38; lululemon.com.

The new Mint Moment and Hyper Dye Multi/Rover colors are just the pop of brightness you need for spring. The tie dye pattern incorporates shades of pink, lime green, and gray. If you prefer neutrals, scoop up the Wordmark Grid Mini Raw Linen. It’s a cream/beige with “lululemon” printed in a grid design. All of the new colors have the classic Lululemon logo on the bottom left-hand side of the bag, too.

The fabric is crafted from recycled polyester and nylon (the grid pattern doesn’t include nylon), and it’s water-repellant, so you can wear it rain or shine without worrying about your things getting soaked. To keep your bag in tip-top shape, make sure you only spot clean the fabric.

One of the best aspects of the Everywhere Belt Bag is that it’s so versatile. It can be worn when you’re heading to the gym or with a casual brunch outfit. It’s also useful for traveling to keep everything you need close to your body while staying handsfree. With the adjustable strap, you can even style the bag multiple ways: as a fanny pack or a crossbody style.

If you don’t want to miss out on the new belt bag colors, check them out now while they’re still in stock. You can shop them from Lululemon for $38.

