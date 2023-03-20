Shopping Don't Wait! Lululemon Just Dropped New Colors in the Popular Everywhere Belt Bag, and One Already Sold Out Grab yours now. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 20, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew We have important fashion news: Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag that’s almost constantly sold out now comes in four new colors. And you’ll want to act fast to get yours, because one of the shades, Pastel Blue, already sold out. You can still shop the other options, Mint Moment, Wordmark Grid Mini Raw Linen, and Hyper Dye Multi/Rover, if you hurry. There’s a reason why the belt bag is always selling out—it’s the perfect unisex errands bag that fits the essentials: wallet, phone, keys, and small items like hand sanitizer or lip balm. While the bag looks small, the multiple pockets will help you find space for everything you need. There’s an exterior zipper pocket on the back, plus interior mesh pockets. And the zippered closure ensures that all your belongings stay right where they are. Lululemon To buy: $38; lululemon.com. The new Mint Moment and Hyper Dye Multi/Rover colors are just the pop of brightness you need for spring. The tie dye pattern incorporates shades of pink, lime green, and gray. If you prefer neutrals, scoop up the Wordmark Grid Mini Raw Linen. It’s a cream/beige with “lululemon” printed in a grid design. All of the new colors have the classic Lululemon logo on the bottom left-hand side of the bag, too. Lululemon To buy: $38; lululemon.com. The fabric is crafted from recycled polyester and nylon (the grid pattern doesn’t include nylon), and it’s water-repellant, so you can wear it rain or shine without worrying about your things getting soaked. To keep your bag in tip-top shape, make sure you only spot clean the fabric. Lululemon To buy: $38; lululemon.com. One of the best aspects of the Everywhere Belt Bag is that it’s so versatile. It can be worn when you’re heading to the gym or with a casual brunch outfit. It’s also useful for traveling to keep everything you need close to your body while staying handsfree. With the adjustable strap, you can even style the bag multiple ways: as a fanny pack or a crossbody style. Cariuma’s Latest Pantone Collaboration That Racked Up a 77,000+ Waitlist Is Finally Here If you don’t want to miss out on the new belt bag colors, check them out now while they’re still in stock. You can shop them from Lululemon for $38. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Gardeners Say This Handy Weeding Tool Saves Their Back—and It’s Only $40 Shopper-Loved Mattresses, Coffee Tables, Couches, and More Are on Sale at Amazon, and Prices Start at Just $12 This Is the Mary Poppins of Beach Bags, and It’s Under $50 at Amazon