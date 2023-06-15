Style More Than 16,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Breezy Tank Top Perfect Ratings, and It’s Just $16 Right Now Reviewers say that it’s lightweight and breathable. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez A comfy, lightweight tank top is an essential piece of anyone’s summer wardrobe. This highly rated LouKeith option is on sale at Amazon, and it’s so affordable that you can stock your closet with several. Grab it starting at $16 now. The cotton-spandex blend tank top has an elastic, halter-style neck with spaghetti straps and a curved hemline. The waist-length hem would look cute worn tucked into bottoms or left loose. The cami can easily go from casual to dressy: Style it for everyday wear with jean shorts or with a slip skirt or trousers for the office. Amazon To buy: From $16 (was from $20); amazon.com. The top is stretchy and fits loosely for a breezy feel, and it comes in sizes XS to 3XL. Plus, it comes in 38 colors, including neutral shades like black, white, gray, and khaki and vibrant hues like coral, mint, royal blue, and yellow. There are a few pattern options, too. According to one Amazon reviewer, “It's lightweight, comfortable, and breathable. It's casual yet classy-looking!” Though the tank only costs $16, another shopper says it “doesn’t look cheap at all” and is “perfect for hot summer days.” Amazon To buy: From $16 (was from $20); amazon.com. Shoppers Say This Maxi Dress Is ‘Simple Yet Chic,’ and It Can Be Worn as a Beach Coverup “I love how the neckline is higher without making you feel like you're choking. I am tall and have a long torso, [and] this top comes down past my waist just right,” commented one five-star reviewer. In fact, Amazon customers love the cami so much that they’ve left more than 16,000 perfect ratings. The LouKeith tank top will make the perfect versatile addition to your wardrobe. Shop it while it’s on sale starting at $15, and be sure to add the on-page coupon. Amazon To buy: From $16 (was from $20); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Under-the-Radar Coastal Decor Section on Amazon Is Filled With Beach-House-Worthy Finds—Up to 59% Off You Can Officially Buy All Your Favorite Dyson Products at This Amazon Storefront, With Finds Over $100 Off Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This $35 One-Piece Is the 'Most Flattering' Swimsuit They've Ever Worn