More Than 16,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Breezy Tank Top Perfect Ratings, and It’s Just $16 Right Now

Reviewers say that it’s lightweight and breathable.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LouKeith Womens Tank Top Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

A comfy, lightweight tank top is an essential piece of anyone’s summer wardrobe. This highly rated LouKeith option is on sale at Amazon, and it’s so affordable that you can stock your closet with several. Grab it starting at $16 now. 

The cotton-spandex blend tank top has an elastic, halter-style neck with spaghetti straps and a curved hemline. The waist-length hem would look cute worn tucked into bottoms or left loose. The cami can easily go from casual to dressy: Style it for everyday wear with jean shorts or with a slip skirt or trousers for the office. 

Amazon LouKeith Womens Tank Tops Casual Flowy Printed Vest Shirt

Amazon

To buy: From $16 (was from $20); amazon.com.

The top is stretchy and fits loosely for a breezy feel, and it comes in sizes XS to 3XL. Plus, it comes in 38 colors, including neutral shades like black, white, gray, and khaki and vibrant hues like coral, mint, royal blue, and yellow. There are a few pattern options, too. 

According to one Amazon reviewer, “It's lightweight, comfortable, and breathable. It's casual yet classy-looking!” Though the tank only costs $16, another shopper says it “doesn’t look cheap at all” and is “perfect for hot summer days.”

LouKeith Womens Tank Tops Casual Flowy Printed Vest Shirt

Amazon

To buy: From $16 (was from $20); amazon.com

“I love how the neckline is higher without making you feel like you're choking. I am tall and have a long torso, [and] this top comes down past my waist just right,” commented one five-star reviewer. In fact, Amazon customers love the cami so much that they’ve left more than 16,000 perfect ratings. 

The LouKeith tank top will make the perfect versatile addition to your wardrobe. Shop it while it’s on sale starting at $15, and be sure to add the on-page coupon. 

Amazon LouKeith Womens Tank Tops Casual Flowy Printed Vest Shirts Sleeveless Cotton Soft Summer Tees Blouses

Amazon

To buy: From $16 (was from $20); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Coastal Decor Amazon Deals Tout
This Under-the-Radar Coastal Decor Section on Amazon Is Filled With Beach-House-Worthy Finds—Up to 59% Off
Amazon Dyson Store Launch Tout
You Can Officially Buy All Your Favorite Dyson Products at This Amazon Storefront, With Finds Over $100 Off
Amazon one-piece bathing suit tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This $35 One-Piece Is the 'Most Flattering' Swimsuit They've Ever Worn
Related Articles
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Summer Dress Outlet Deals Tout
Take on Summer With These Stylish Maxi Dresses That Are All on Sale Up to 68% Off at Amazon
Yesno Jumpsuit Tout
It’s ‘Ridiculous’ How Comfortable This Best-Selling $33 Jumpsuit Is, According to Amazon Shoppers
Amazon Dress Edit Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront of Summer-Ready Dresses, and We Found the Cutest Styles for Under $50
Linen Clothes Round Up Tout
Keep Cool This Summer With These 10 Breezy Linen Pieces at Amazon—All Under $50
Amazon Bliwov Womens Tank Tops Tout
This $20 Tank Top Is Easy to Style for Summer—and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Under $75 Tout
These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Summer Button Down Tout
This Flowy Shirt Is a Breathable Yet ‘Put Together’ Must-Have—and It’s Only $29 at Amazon
Shopper-Favorite Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Amazon Beach Coverup Dress Tout
Shoppers Say This Maxi Dress Is ‘Simple Yet Chic,’ and It Can Be Worn as a Beach Coverup
Amazon Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra Tout
Even ‘Super Picky’ Shoppers Love This Supportive and Comfy Underwire Bra That’s Up to 60% Off
person wearing a white t-shirt
The 15 Best White T-Shirts of 2023 to Complete Any Wardrobe
Amazon outlet swimsuits and coverups Tout
There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day
Bedsure Sheet Set Tout
The Buttery Soft Cooling Sheets That Deliver ‘Hotel Quality at a Fraction of the Price’ Are Up to 50% Off