This Clever, Shopper-Loved Hair Care Line Helps Protect Hair From Metal Particles in Hard Water Say goodbye to dullness and breakage. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew It's true that you should take a shower every day, (obviously!) but did you know that something so good could actually damage your hair? There's a good chance your showerhead is spewing out hard water, which contains calcium, magnesium, and manganese that can dry out your hair. Minerals can affect the overall color and shine to hair, and while there are several products on the market that can solve this issue, shoppers are adding the L'Oréal Metal Detox Shampoo and Hair Mask to their carts. The hair care line comes with a shampoo and hair mask that are sulfate-free and can be used on any hair type. The shampoo restores hair by removing metals from your strands that can cause breakage or dull salon color, balayage, and lightening services. The hair mask protects hair from harmful particles found in water, adds moisture, and softens it. How you ask? Both products include the key ingredient, Glicoamine, which neutralizes metals inside the hair fiber and detoxifies hair, strengthening and protecting tresses for 87 percent less breakage while increasing color longevity, according to the brand. Amazon To buy: $35; amazon.com. The metal in water can permeate the cuticle and cause natural and chemical discoloration and dulling. "You may notice your hair lose its color and not look as shiny with long-term use," Tess Mauricio, a board-certified dermatologist previously told Real Simple. Using hard water prevents shampoo from lathering, resulting in hair that does not feel "clean" after rinsing. While you can install a shower filter to prevent this, the L'Oréal metal detox line is an easy solution to purify hair (especially for renters who may not be able to install bathroom fixtures). To use, wet your hair, apply the shampoo and lather it until a rich foam forms while you're in the shower. Apply the hair mask after washing your hair (it can be used on towel-dried hair as well) and leave it on for one minute. After rinsing smoothly, pat dry your hair. . Amazon To buy: $48; amazon.com.Luckily, a ton of Amazon shoppers are loving the after-effects of the shampoo. One five-star reviewer shared how their hairdresser recommended this shampoo and they "absolutely love it." Another shopper says they "spent hundreds on various products" until finding the detoxing hair mask. They also added that the hard water has affected their hair, but the mask was the "only product that makes [their] hair feel silky soft." Add the L'Oréal Professional Metal Detox Shampoo and Hair Mask to your routine to help neutralize the metals in your hair. Get it now while supplies last.