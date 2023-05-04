I Swear by Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Care Line, LolaVie, for My Curly Hair—and It Just Launched at Ulta

When I first learned that Jennifer Aniston was launching a haircare line in 2021, I immediately felt excited. She’s been my favorite actress since I was far too young to watch Friends or The Object of My Affection, and I was curious what Aniston would create as someone who is a formidable force for both her performances and her mane. While I did try to keep my expectations in check (I didn’t want to love a product just because someone I admire was associated with it), I was happily impressed by LolaVie’s first launch (as were others)—and now I’m thoroughly obsessed with the line that just debuted at Ulta.

I don’t have too many opinions about skincare or makeup, but I have a lot of thoughts about the products I use on my hair that was once straight, then curly, and now lies in between curly and wavy. Let’s just say, it’s been a journey. Before LolaVie, I had entered into my partially organic era, thanks to a suggestion made by my then-hairstylist. I used an organic shampoo and conditioner that made my curls feel softer and look more defined, and I finished off my washing and styling routine with this hair gel that is fabulous but not organic (hence the “partial” statement). I really wanted to continue to lean into organic products whenever possible, so I was thrilled when LolaVie debuted and announced its commitment to naturally derived ingredients.

Rather than including water as a key ingredient, LolaVie relies on bamboo essence, which the brand notes is a renewable resource that places an emphasis on water conservation. Plus, LolaVie highlights that every product is vegan, color-safe, and formulated without “silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or gluten.” It’s also important to point out that because the products are natural, there isn’t anything fake about the citrusy scent—it all comes from the included jackfruit, orange, and lemon. What this all boils down to is that LolaVie’s products are ones that I feel safe and confident using, and another win is they make me feel as though I’ve been transported from my shower to a luxury spa.



Prior to launching at Ulta, you could only shop the brand’s suitable-for-all-hair-types detangler, shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and travel size products on its website. But now the complete line, which ranges in price from $13 to $59, is more widely available online at Ulta. It will also launch in stores on May 14.

To celebrate the launch, keep reading below for more about the four products that have turned into my personal must-haves and my thoughts on and tips for using each one.

LolaVie Restorative Shampoo

All About It: In general, shampoo has clear instructions with a fairly direct purpose: It cleans your hair when you lather it onto your strands. But LolaVie adds something extra by promising to “nourish” your hair and scalp, while also attempting to fix existing damage and prevent future damage.

How I Use It: My hair is shoulder length with medium thickness, and I tend to wash it every other day. I’ve found that a quarter size amount of the shampoo is plenty to lather into my hair, and I do follow the brand’s instructions to “vigorously message from root to tip.” While this shampoo doesn’t create quite as many suds as a non-organic option, I do feel that it cleans my hair far better.

Is It Worth Buying: Yes! Because I don’t use too much shampoo with each wash, one bottle lasts me several months. Plus, I love the scent, how it cleans my hair, and the fact that it doesn’t irritate my scalp (the exact reason why I had to stop using my previous organic shampoo).

LolaVie Restorative Conditioner

All About It: The Restorative Conditioner is designed to provide plenty of hydration to the hair after washing it. Unsurprisingly, LolaVie suggests using the conditioner immediately after cleansing the hair with its shampoo in order to see and experience the best results. The difference between the processes for the two products is it’s recommended to only add conditioner “from mid-lengths to ends.”

How I Use It: I use the conditioner after washing my hair with the shampoo, and I’ve found that the results are, in fact, much better when I follow both steps and use both products. Where I deviate from the brand’s suggestion is with how much conditioner I use. LolaVie suggests using a “generous amount,” but I’ve found that a nickel- or quarter-sized amount is more than enough to hydrate my hair and not weigh it down. I find that it’s helpful to flip my hair over, rub the conditioner in my hands together, and gently scrunch it into my hair. When I rinse it out, I keep my hair flipped over and run my fingers through it under the water. This is a method my hairstylist suggested years ago, and it’s one that I’ve found helps to lock moisture into my curls.

Is It Worth Buying: Overall, I’ve found this hydrates my hair better than any other organic or non-organic conditioner I’ve used. If you have curly hair and you only want to try one product, try this.

LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In

All About It: The Perfecting Leave-In is designed as a do-it-all type of product. It’s a leave-in conditioner, just like its name implies, but it’s also a heat protectant; it fights damage; and it hydrates while also reducing frizz.

How I Use It: Because my scalp does not appreciate too much product, I use the leave-in very sparingly. I’ve found that although I can use it as a heat protectant, it’s far heavier than the Glossing Detangler that has the same purpose without any of the weight (more on that below). So, I scrunch a nickel-sized amount of this into wet hair if I’ve noticed that my hair feels dry after one too many days of heat styling. Then I simply let my hair air dry. The result is really pretty soft waves, but I do tend to miss the tighter curl look and hold that I've found only hair gel can produce.

Is It Worth Buying: If you’re specifically looking for a leave-in conditioner that smells great and offers plenty of hydration, this is worth it. But this is the one product I’ve tried that I might not repurchase once I run out.

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

All About It: The Glossing Detanger is the first product LolaVie debuted when the brand launched in 2021. It’s described as “a multitasking, lightweight spray” that’s designed to detangle and smooth hair and act as a heat protectant. You can use it on wet or dry hair.

How I Use It: I’ve found this product lives up to its wet or dry hair claims. If I’m planning to diffuse my curls with my hairdryer after showering, I’ll add a few spritzes of the detanger after I add gel but before I start heat-styling my hair. I also often use it to revive second-day curls when my hair is dry. It offers peace of mind when used solely as a heat protectant, and I do find it helps to cut down on frizz in both instances.

Is It Worth Buying: Yes! Just like the shampoo and conditioner, this is a product I’ve repurchased. It’s the best one I’ve found to revive next-day curls, and I love that it doubles as a frizz-preventer and heat-protector. I’ve also read many reviews from people with straight hair who love it, too.

At 11, I simply wanted products to tame my frizz while I hoped my hair would someday straighten again. At 34, I’m thrilled to use an organic line that makes me proud and confident to always wear my hair curly. I’m convinced that products I started using almost two years ago out of curiosity will remain ones I will continue to swear by for years to come. So, I highly recommend trying the LolaVie line at Ulta. And if you also have curly hair, please join me in hoping that LolaVie will launch a hair gel soon—after all, Aniston has naturally curly hair, too.