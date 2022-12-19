This Is the Best-Selling Cast Iron Skillet on Amazon—and It’s Only $20

Whether you’re an expert home chef or an everyday cook who simply loves to make treasured family recipes, having the right tools at your fingertips makes such a difference when you’re crafting a dish. One of the most important things you can have on hand in your kitchen is a great cast iron pan—and this best-selling option from Amazon is quietly on sale for just $20.

The Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet has a whopping 113,400 perfect ratings and 24,500 five-star reviews. Unsurprisingly, the skillet’s popularity has launched it into the top-selling spot in Amazon’s Skillets category. It has plenty of standout features, including the fact that the pan is manufactured in the U.S. Plus, it offers home cooks the unique ability to evenly cook dishes in the oven, on the stove, or over a grill or campfire with the same pan.

To buy: $20 (was $35); amazon.com.

“Nothing is sticking to it and it’s super easy to clean, has great heat distribution, and is excellent quality. This will be passed down for generations,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Not only can you use the skillet over or on nearly any typical type of heat source for cooking, but you can also cook with it in a variety of ways. Plan to braise, broil, fry, grill, saute, or sear meat, fish, and vegetables in the pan. But don’t put it away when you want to bake a sweet dessert or savory dish—the Lodge cast iron skillet does that, too.

If you’ve yet to cook with cast iron, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, always have a potholder on hand because cast iron gets hot. And remember that the Lodge cast iron pan arrives “pre-seasoned with 100 percent natural vegetable oil” that only “improves with use,” according to the brand, but you’ll need to follow care instructions and season it from time to time to maintain it. Once you try cooking with cast iron, shoppers say there’s no turning back.

“I had been contemplating buying a cast iron [pan] for a really long time and decided to just go ahead and buy one—best decision ever! This pan has really changed my meals, and I love it,” confirmed a reviewer. “The day it arrived, I made a Chicago-style deep dish pizza in it. The result was incredible,” shared another shopper who said the skillet is “fantastic” and makes cleaning up a “breeze.”

No matter if your recipe calls for a stove, grill, or oven, the Lodge 10.25-inch skillet is ready for you to use to make your next great recipe. While it’s secretly on sale for just $20, don’t miss your chance to give this beloved brand and pan a try in your kitchen (or at your campsite).