Hurry! The Best-Selling Huestick Will Streamline Your Beauty Routine, and It's 50% for a Limited Time

Wendy Vazquez
Published on March 22, 2023

Spring is finally here, which means reorganizing our homes and refreshing our closets for most of us, but for beauty enthusiasts, it's one of the most wonderful times of the year thanks to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event. Every day for 21 days, Ulta slashes the price of select products in half, providing optimal savings on brands like MAC, Tula, Origins, Urban Decay, and more.

Today only, Ulta Beauty has Live Tinted's Huestick Corrector and best-selling Huestick Multistick for 50 percent off, so you can grab them for just $12 apiece. Live Tinted is Ulta Beauty's first South Asian-owned makeup brand. The coveted Huesticks launched in 2019 and have quickly become beloved for their multifaceted beauty benefits—you can use it as a lip tint, eyeshadow, blush, and spot corrector.

Live Tinted Huestick Multistick

Ulta

To buy: $12 (was $24); ulta.com.

The corrector is available in five shades, all with some orange pigment to offset the cool blue and purple tones from under-eye darkness and pigmentation. Simply swipe the twistable crayon under your eyes or dot it on dark spots, and use your finger to blend it with concealer or foundation to neutralize the shadows. Then feel free to use the same blendable stick all over to add color to your eyes, lips, and cheeks.

The Multistick comes in seven lively hues, from rich black to metallic copper, and was designed with versatility in mind so you could create an entire makeup look with just one stick. Just glide the stick on your cheeks, eyes, lips—wherever you want pigment—and blend it out with a brush or your finger to craft an individual look.

These creamy makeup crayons can create monochromatic looks or be mixed to create a unique combination with a demi-matte finish—a beauty minimalist's dream come true. The Huestick formula is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E. This combination delivers optimal hydration and softness that is effortless to apply and blend. The formula is also vegan, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, and ophthalmologist-tested.

Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

Ulta

To buy: $23 (was $46); ulta.com.

Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer VITAMIN D

Ulta

To buy: $16 (was $32); ulta.com.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

Ulta

To buy: From $2 (was from $4); ulta.com.

