This Cloud-Like Topper Is Like Buying a ‘Brand New Mattress,’ According to Amazon Shoppers—and It’s on Sale

If you want a new mattress but don’t want the price tag, your best bet is getting a mattress topper. Mattress pads can breathe new life into old, worn out mattresses and help you get a more restful night’s sleep. And right now, with a coupon, you can get up to $50 off this one from Linsy Living in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. According to one Amazon reviewer, this mattress pad is a “game-changer” and feels like a cloud. They commented, “Getting into bed each night is now the highlight of my day.”

The 3-inch mattress pad has 2 inches of gel memory foam and 1 inch of regular memory foam. The gel-infused layer is ventilated to provide airflow and maintain your body temperature as you sleep, making it ideal for people who get overheated at night. The supportive, high-density memory foam is slightly firm to relieve back pain while contouring to your body. One five-star reviewer said the topper made their bed feel like a “brand new mattress,” adding, “'I’m surprised this is just a pad because it really made such a big difference.”

Amazon

To buy: From $75 with coupon (was from $100); amazon.com.

With a slip-resistant design and elastic straps to attach the pad to your mattress, you don’t have to worry about it sliding around over time. One shopper noted that with the anti-slip bottom and straps, the topper hasn’t done any “wandering,” and the soft material doesn’t grab your sheets when making the bed. It features a removable, machine-washable cover for convenient cleaning, too, and it’s Oeko-Tex-certified to ensure the fabric doesn't contain any harmful toxins or chemicals.

If you want to improve your sleep quality and wake up feeling refreshed, give this Linsy Living mattress topper a try. Starting at $75 with a coupon for a twin size, the pad can help you upgrade your mattress without spending a fortune.