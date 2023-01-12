The Best-Selling Mattress Topper at Amazon Has 73,300 Perfect Ratings—and the Queen Size Is Only $60

There are many factors that influence how well you sleep, and one of them is the overall comfort of your mattress. Sometimes your mattress might feel a little too firm, and there’s an easy solution that’s far less expensive than sourcing an entirely new model: Add an ultra-comfy mattress topper. There are plenty of options to consider, but this Linenspa find is worth highlighting because Amazon shoppers can’t stop talking about it.

The Linenspa 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the top-selling option in Amazon’s Mattress Toppers category, and its 73,300 perfect ratings and 11,300 five-star reviews have definitely helped its popularity. The mattress topper is gel-infused and available in sizes ranging from twin ($40) to California king ($80), and you can even purchase one for a cot. Overall, Amazon shoppers say it’s comfortable.

Amazon

To buy: $60 for queen; amazon.com.



“​​This memory foam topper made me have the best sleep of my life,” said a five-star reviewer who called the mattress topper a “great addition” to their bed at an affordable price point. “I researched so many different mattress pads for my hips and my back. This mattress pad has completely changed my sleep already,” wrote another shopper, adding, “I promise this is [a] win.”

The goal of the memory foam mattress topper is for it to offer “personalized comfort that hugs your sleep” by molding to your body’s curves over time, according to the brand. Plus, not only can it help make your mattress more comfortable, but it can also serve as a protective layer for your mattress to potentially make it last longer. It’s available without a cover, but you can also purchase one with a machine washable cover for a little bit of extra protection. Just note that, when your mattress topper arrives, Linenspa suggests allowing it to expand for 24 to 48 hours before adding it to your bed.

“It arrives looking thin as a pancake, but after you take it out it fluffs up in about 24 hours,” confirmed a shopper who said they “love this product.” Another reviewer said the topper is “a great addition to the comfort of my bed” and reiterated that they also let the topper “fluff up” overnight.

Your bed should feel like one of the most comfortable spots in your home, and a Linenspa mattress topper is one simple way to transform an uncomfortable mattress into one you can’t wait to sleep on. So, add extra support while you can pick up this customer-favorite model in a queen size for just $60.