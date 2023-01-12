The Best-Selling Mattress Topper at Amazon Has 73,300 Perfect Ratings—and the Queen Size Is Only $60

“​​This memory foam topper made me have the best sleep of my life.”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 08:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Photo:

Amazon

There are many factors that influence how well you sleep, and one of them is the overall comfort of your mattress. Sometimes your mattress might feel a little too firm, and there’s an easy solution that’s far less expensive than sourcing an entirely new model: Add an ultra-comfy mattress topper. There are plenty of options to consider, but this Linenspa find is worth highlighting because Amazon shoppers can’t stop talking about it.

The Linenspa 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the top-selling option in Amazon’s Mattress Toppers category, and its 73,300 perfect ratings and 11,300 five-star reviews have definitely helped its popularity. The mattress topper is gel-infused and available in sizes ranging from twin ($40) to California king ($80), and you can even purchase one for a cot. Overall, Amazon shoppers say it’s comfortable. 

Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

To buy: $60 for queen; amazon.com.

“​​This memory foam topper made me have the best sleep of my life,” said a five-star reviewer who called the mattress topper a “great addition” to their bed at an affordable price point. “I researched so many different mattress pads for my hips and my back. This mattress pad has completely changed my sleep already,” wrote another shopper, adding, “I promise this is [a] win.” 

The goal of the memory foam mattress topper is for it to offer “personalized comfort that hugs your sleep” by molding to your body’s curves over time, according to the brand. Plus, not only can it help make your mattress more comfortable, but it can also serve as a protective layer for your mattress to potentially make it last longer. It’s available without a cover, but you can also purchase one with a machine washable cover for a little bit of extra protection. Just note that, when your mattress topper arrives, Linenspa suggests allowing it to expand for 24 to 48 hours before adding it to your bed. 

“It arrives looking thin as a pancake, but after you take it out it fluffs up in about 24 hours,” confirmed a shopper who said they “love this product.” Another reviewer said the topper is “a great addition to the comfort of my bed” and reiterated that they also let the topper “fluff up” overnight.

Your bed should feel like one of the most comfortable spots in your home, and a Linenspa mattress topper is one simple way to transform an uncomfortable mattress into one you can’t wait to sleep on. So, add extra support while you can pick up this customer-favorite model in a queen size for just $60.  

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
One of the best adjustable beds on a two toned blue background
The 8 Best Adjustable Beds of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 4 Best Cooling Mattress Toppers for a Sweat-Free Night
Best Mattress Toppers, tester pulling off the top mattress pad from a stack of matress pads on a bed
The 4 Best Mattress Toppers, According to Our Tests
Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam 2 Pack Pillow
These Shopper-Favorite Pillows Are Just $23—and They're the Best Budget Pillow, According to Our Testing
best places to buy bedding
The 19 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2023
gorilla-grip-pads-amazon
The $15 Anti-Slip Hack That Keeps Mattress Toppers and Couch Cushions in Place
VIDEO SLEEP ZONE Premium Mattress Pad Cover Cooling
This Cooling Mattress Topper Makes Beds Softer Without Overheating Them—and It's Under $50
best cooling sheets
The 9 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Bed made with sateen sheets with two other sets of sheets folded on top
The 12 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Zinus 10 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
More Than 80,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Memory Foam Mattress—and Prices Start at Just $119
Zen Bamboo Mattress Topper
Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Is the Secret to Combating Night Sweats
best foam pillows
The 10 Best Foam Pillows, According to Our Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
14 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Tout
Nectar Is Giving Away $399 Worth of Free Accessories With Every Mattress Purchase Right Now
Three different colored bamboo bed sheets placed on top of a bed
The 8 Best Bamboo Sheets to Keep You Cool All Night, According to Our Testing