Keep Cool This Summer With These 10 Breezy Linen Pieces at Amazon—All Under $50 Shop breathable dresses, pants, tops, and more starting at just $24. By Gabriella Maestri Published on June 12, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. When it comes to summer fashion, you usually have to decide between comfort or style. The mixture of heat and humidity can lead to sweating and irritation during outdoor events and special occasions. So if you're looking to stay cool and feel confident throughout the warm-weather months, you'll want to read this list of 10 lightweight pieces we've gathered. Amazon's Fashion Department is filled with elevated and casual linen clothing under $50. This includes styles like linen dresses, button-down blouses, draw-string pants, high-waisted shorts, and more. Get ready for beach vacations, garden parties, and everyday wear this summer with these breezy pieces. Linen Clothing Under $50 at Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Pants, $36 Amazhyu Linen Spaghetti Strap Dress, $27 (was $46) Saovere Linen Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse, $24 (was $30) Gap Pleated Linen Shorts, $50 Anrabess Two-Piece Matching Linen Set, $46 Amazhiyu Linen High Low Midi Dress, $32 Lnx High Waisted Linen Pants, $30 Merryfun Short Sleeve Linen Button Down Shirt, $28 The Drop Priya Pull-On Linen Short, $35 Anrabess Two-Piece Linen Lounge Set, $37 (was $43) The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off A warm-weather essential that never goes out of style? White linen pants. And these Amazon Essentials Drawstring pants are sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe. With more than 1,700 five-star ratings, many shoppers rave about the quality and comfortability of the pants that "are so soft and feel cool" in hot weather. The versatile piece can be dressed up or down and paired with a blouse or T-shirt and sneakers, sandals, or wedges. To buy: $36; amazon.com. With outdoor soirees in full swing, stay cool and fashionable with this breezy linen dress. Made with 100 percent linen, its organic material is lightweight and airy so you can breathe comfortably on even the hottest of days. One shopper wrote how the dress is "effortlessly fashionable" and another wrote how it's "simply easy to look great in." Plus, the dress is available in 11 colors so you can have one (or several) options for any upcoming social gathering. The best part? It's currently 41 percent off. To buy: $27 (was $46); amazon.com. Say hello to your new favorite summer top! This popular button-down blouse is made with a cotton and linen blend that is soft to the touch and gives plenty of room for your skin to breathe. Wear it with jeans for days in the office for a more elevated look, or size up use it as a cover up with your favorite swimsuit at the pool. There are so many ways to style this on-sale top, and shoppers can confirm the piece is "a great shirt to wear with anything." To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com. Ready for a stylish and sweat-free summer day? Continue scrolling to find even more linen clothing finds under $50 at Amazon. To buy: $50; amazon.com. To buy: $46; amazon.com. To buy: $32; amazon.com. To buy: $30; amazon.com. To buy: $28; amazon.com. To buy: $35; amazon.com. To buy: $37 (was $43); amazon.com.