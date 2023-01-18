The Popular Mock Turtleneck Sweater That ‘Feels Luxurious’ and Comes in 20+ Colors Is 59% Off at Amazon

It can be worn to work or at family gatherings.

January 18, 2023

Lillusory Mock Turtleneck Oversized Batwing Sleeve Split Hem Sweater
There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel warm and look put together simultaneously. In fact, winter fashion pieces that can do both are the ones we gravitate to again and again. And with the weather as frigid as it’s been, there’s nothing better than a mock turtleneck sweater that’s classy and ultra soft. And bonus: We found one that checks off those boxes and is up to 59 percent off. 

Made from a cozy blend of silky viscose, stretchy nylon, and woven polyester, you could say the Lillusory Mock Turtleneck is a comfortable option to wear regularly this season. The sweater has a nice thickness that protects you from the cold and has an oversized appearance that’s ideal for layering, too. One person compared the weight of it to that of an “average sweatshirt,” so you know it’s warm but not too heavy. 

The knit sweater also has a ribbed design and batwing sleeves that add interest. Although the top has an oversized look, shoppers confirm that it doesn’t look boxy—it drapes nicely and can be tucked in the front to give you a put-together vibe. However, if you’re not into tucking the front, no worries. The asymmetrical hemline is shorter in the front and longer in the back, covering your butt, which some shoppers especially appreciated for pairing it with leggings or jeans. 

And of course, that mock turtleneck is a big selling point because it’s cute yet functional by covering your neck from the wind. Not only does it look nice on its own, it pairs nicely with your winter coat too, especially when it peeks through the top. Unlike traditional turtlenecks, this one won’t constrict your neck either and it eliminates the whole fold outward or inward debate. 

The sweater is available in 24 solid colors, including neutral hues like khaki and black as well as bright options like yellow, light purple, and orange. And because the sweaters are up to 59 percent off, you can even splurge on multiple colors. 

“[It] reminds me of a very expensive tailored piece,” wrote one Amazon shopper who also said it “looks and feels luxurious” and described it as having a “high-quality feel.” They bought the sweater in several colors and opted to size down due to the oversized look. Despite the relaxed appearance, they continued that it will “look super polished and put together in this sweater with a great satchel or purse, and long necklace perhaps, or a scarf.”

Another person who loves the mock neck style called it a “must have trendy sweater for any age” after their daughter started eyeing it, too. “[It’s] super cute with leggings and sneakers, or dressed up with a boot. So soft, comfy and warm. Not too thick, so it is flattering, but loose,” they said, before confessing that they “will be ordering more in other colors.”

With such a steep discount, it’s no wonder the Lillusory Mock Turtleneck sweater is ranking on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Chart! It’s up in sales right now, so do yourself a favor and snag one now while it’s under $25. 

