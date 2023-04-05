This Versatile Spring Dress Can Be Worn With Just About Anything, and It’s Currently on Sale for $28

A versatile dress for spring and summer is an essential for every closet to take you from errands to brunch to dates. We found a customer-loved style that has garnered more than 7,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. And the mini dress currently has double discounts, so shop it now while it’s on sale.

The polyester and rayon fabric blend is stretchy to fit your body like a glove, making it easy to wear. It’s a sleeveless, racerback-style crew neck with ruching on both hips and a waist tie. You can adjust the tie to cinch your waist or make it looser for a more casual look. According to one Amazon reviewer, the dress is “not see-through, fits perfectly, and looks so flattering.”

Amazon.

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

The mini dress comes in 28 colors, including apricot, black, army green, navy, pink, and brown; plus navy, black, and gray striped designs that are perfect for a subtle nautical vibe. Reviewers say the dress feels and fits like a much more expensive piece,” noting that the fabric is “soft [with the] right amount of stretch and flowy without being too clingy.” The brand recommends hand-washing or washing in a mesh laundry bag on a cold, gentle cycle; however, many shoppers claim it washes well as a standard garment.

One shopper said that the style is “comfortable enough to wear with sneakers or sandals during the day,” and they plan to wear it with pumps for the evening. Since it can be styled so many ways, it would be a great option to pack for a trip—you can go from day to night while out touring or wear it multiple times with a different jacket or pair of shoes.

You’ll be able to style this dress in so many ways this summer. And at such a great price, plus an extra discount with the coupon, it’s definitely worth the money. Check it out now for $28 at Amazon.