This Versatile Spring Dress Can Be Worn With Just About Anything, and It’s Currently on Sale for $28

Customers say it’s “so flattering.”

By Staff Author
Published on April 5, 2023 07:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon ruched dress tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

A versatile dress for spring and summer is an essential for every closet to take you from errands to brunch to dates. We found a customer-loved style that has garnered more than 7,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. And the mini dress currently has double discounts, so shop it now while it’s on sale.

The polyester and rayon fabric blend is stretchy to fit your body like a glove, making it easy to wear. It’s a sleeveless, racerback-style crew neck with ruching on both hips and a waist tie. You can adjust the tie to cinch your waist or make it looser for a more casual look. According to one Amazon reviewer, the dress is “not see-through, fits perfectly, and looks so flattering.”

LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress Bodycon Ruched Mini Dresses
Amazon.

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

The mini dress comes in 28 colors, including apricot, black, army green, navy, pink, and brown; plus navy, black, and gray striped designs that are perfect for a subtle nautical vibe. Reviewers say the dress feels and fits like a much more expensive piece,” noting that the fabric is “soft [with the] right amount of stretch and flowy without being too clingy.” The brand recommends hand-washing or washing in a mesh laundry bag on a cold, gentle cycle; however, many shoppers claim it washes well as a standard garment. 

LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress Bodycon Ruched Mini Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

One shopper said that the style is “comfortable enough to wear with sneakers or sandals during the day,” and they plan to wear it with pumps for the evening. Since it can be styled so many ways, it would be a great option to pack for a trip—you can go from day to night while out touring or wear it multiple times with a different jacket or pair of shoes.

You’ll be able to style this dress in so many ways this summer. And at such a great price, plus an extra discount with the coupon, it’s definitely worth the money. Check it out now for $28 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Silonn Countertop Ice Maker Machine Tout
This Best-Selling Countertop Ice Maker Delivers Perfect Cubes Every Time—and It's on Sale for $76
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Tout
Move Over Lip Gloss, This $9 Tinted Lip Oil Delivers High Shine and Is Packed With Hydrating Ingredients
Travel Duffel Bag Tout
Another Traveler Stopped Me in the Airport to Ask About My Duffel Bag That Starts at $23 at Amazon
Related Articles
Amazon jumpsuit TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Trending One-Shoulder Jumpsuit a 'Spring Staple,' and It's on Sale
Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
We Found 10 Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop Ahead of Spring and Summer Events—All Under $70
Amazon Jumpsuits Tout
11 Under-$50 Jumpsuits From Amazon You’ll Want to Wear All Spring and Summer Long
Dresses tout
There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50
ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Off Shoulder
This 'Comfy and Flattering' Jumpsuit Is the Secret to Creating Easy Spring Outfits—and It's Up to 42% Off
Elevated Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
The Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling Tout
15 Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling—Starting at $24
Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
Amazon Spring Blouses Tout
Amazon Is Bursting With So Many Pretty Spring Blouses, and These Are the Best Under $30
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Jenni Kayne Home Fashion Spring Roundup Tout
This Brand’s Functional Home and Fashion Finds for Spring Are All a 'Must-Have' for Warm Weather
MLEBR Womens Blouse Tout
Shoppers Are Purchasing Multiples of This Flowy Spring Blouse That’s Available in 21 Colors
Swimsuit Launches Tout
We Found 9 Just-Launched Swimsuits Ideal for Your Next Beach Vacation