This Popular Bedding Brand Just Launched a 100% Cotton Blanket, and I’m Obsessed

Between finding ways to stay cozy during the long days of winter to searching for solutions to combat the chill of air conditioning during the summer, I’m forever reaching for blankets. Over the years, I’ve built quite the collection of knit and fleece throws that I use no matter the season. But I do find even some of my lightest blankets offer a little too much warmth once spring and summer arrive. If you feel the same way, shopper-favorite brand Brooklinen’s latest launch offers a solution many of us may not have realized we needed until now: lightweight, 100 percent cotton throws.

I have toasty flannel sheets that I add to my bed once winter even hints at its arrival, and I switch to cooling cotton sheets for the spring and summer. Even though I have separate sets of bedding for each time of year, I have never once thought to have a unique collection of spring and summer blankets. But from the moment I opened Brooklinen’s Lightweight Textured Stitch Throw Blanket after the brand sent me a sample to try, I realized I was missing a vital piece of warm weather comfort.

To buy: $149; brooklinen.com.

Each $149 throw is made in Portugal from “ultra-lightweight cotton,” according to Brooklinen, and measures 50 by 70 inches. The blankets feature textured stitching that feels reminiscent of a quilt, and they’re available in sand (a soft beige), basil (a beautiful lighter green shade), and dried rose (a pretty mauve-y pink). Overall, Brooklinen’s goal was to create a blanket suitable for higher temperatures that’s still large enough to curl up in—and it absolutely exceeded its expectations.

I opted for the dried rose color, and when I opened the package the rich color immediately caught my eye. Then I was blown away by the intricate stitching that adds detail, texture, and an elevated feeling of luxury. I could also tell that this cotton blanket offered a stark difference to my heavy fleece throws: It’s absolutely lighter, but it still offers enough heft to keep the air conditioned chill away and justify its higher price point. I definitely stumbled upon a find I know I’ll adore throughout seasons to come.

Even though it’s still very much winter, springlike temperatures have allowed me to spend a few afternoons reading underneath my new Lightweight Textured Stitch Throw Blanket—and it’s safe to say I love it. This is a blanket I never knew I needed, yet it’s also one I will tell all of my friends and family to buy as quickly as possible. So, before Brooklinen’s latest launch sells out, choose your favorite color, and get ready for your most comfortable spring and summer yet.