Style Clothing These Summer-to-Fall Jackets From Gap, Levi's, and Blank Nyc Are All on Sale at Amazon—Up to 81% Off Save on denim, fleece, suede, and more. Published on August 24, 2023 05:00AM EDT Summer is coming to a close and if you're looking to score end-of-season savings, you're in luck. These stylish fall jackets are on sale at Amazon just in time for cooler weather, and they're up to 81 percent off. Amazon's Fashion page has an entire section dedicated to lightweight jackets with several picks on sale. You can expect to find a range of jean, bomber, fleece and jackets from popular brands like Gap, Levi's, Blank Nyc, and more. The best part? Deals start at just $32. Lightweight Jacket Deals at Amazon Gap Icon Denim Jacket, from $25 (was $70) Levi's Cara Cotton Prep Jacket, from $50 (was $90) Zesica Sherpa Fleece Jacket, from $39 with coupon (was $51) Blank Nyc Suede Moto Jacket, from $100 (was $199) Levi's Utility Flight Bomber Jacket, from $59 (was $100) Evaless Distressed Jean Jacket, $35 with coupon (was $70) PrettyGarden Fleece Jacket, $32 with coupon (was $51) Gap Utility Jacket, from $48 (was $80) Anna-Kaci Corduroy Jacket, from $32 (was $47) Banier Sincerely Jules x Aspen Fleece Jacket, from $28 (was $148) Fall Is Coming! And These Under-$50 Amazon Pants Are Perfect to Wear In-Between Seasons Gap Icon Denim Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $25 Jean jackets never go out of style, and this Gap denim option is no exception. The discounted pick is perfect to wear for every season thanks to its versatile design that allows you to wear it over a T-shirt, sweater, or even under an oversized jacket. Plus, it's made with 100 percent breathable cotton and has an easy-to-button front that you can easily close up or take off if you get warm. One shopper wrote, "[It's a] very stylish and a timeless staple in my closet." Choose from black, classic denim, or light blue. Levi's Cara Cotton Prep Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $50 Pumpkin spice season is here, and this Levi's Cara Jacket can help you channel your favorite fall treat. Made with cotton, the lightweight jacket is perfect for cooler afternoons and chilly nights. It comes with two big pockets to hold your phone, keys, and other essentials. The checkered pattern can be dressed up with a long skirt or dress, or worn casually with jeans or leggings. Either way, it adds a fun pop of color to any outfit. Zesica Fleece Fleece Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $39 Snuggle up with a candle and your current binge-worthy show with this fuzzy fleece jacket that's on sale and has an additional coupon available. The cute jacket has an oversized fit that is great for laying over T-shirts, long-sleeve tops, or even turtleneck sweaters. Several shoppers wrote that it's "super comfy" and "warm and cozy." Choose one from 11 different colors, or stock up on multiple to wear throughout the fall and winter. Continue scrolling to see even more discounted lightweight jackets, or head on over to Amazon to view the entire selection. Blank Nyc Suede Moto Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $199 $100 Levi's Utility Flight Bomber Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $59 Evaless Distressed Jean Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $35 PrettyGarden Fleece Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $32 Gap Utility Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $48 Anna-Kaci Corduroy Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $32 Banier Sincerely Jules x Aspen Sherpa Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $148 $28