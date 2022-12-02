This Soap Dispenser Is the ‘Perfect Solution’ to Free Up Counter Space, and It’s on Sale for 36% Off

It combines dish soap and sponges in one spot.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Premium Quality Dish Soap Dispenser tout
Photo:

amazon

The kitchen sink can get packed. Between dirty dishes, hand towels, soap, and sponges, keeping a clean space in one of the busiest spots in the house can get tricky. Getting as much clutter off the counter is a good start to keeping a tidy kitchen countertop, but what’s even better is combining two everyday items into one. Amazon has a solution that combines dish soap and a sponge holder in one easy-to-use dispenser—and it’s currently 36 percent off.

The Lifeezy Premium Quality Dish Soap Dispenser is only $9 right now and a best-seller in Kitchen Accessories, making it a no-brainer purchase. The rectangular dispenser holds 13 ounces of dish soap and the lid caddy houses a sponge. Next time you’re washing dishes, push down on the sponge and fresh dish soap will dispense onto its surface. The sleek, plastic container takes no more counter space than a typical rectangular sponge and replaces bulky and unaesthetic dish soap bottles. With three different options, the sponge holder comes in black, white, or silver—great for a wide array of kitchen designs. 

A sponge comes included with the dispenser, and the tray can fit just about any sponge, rag, or scrubber. A great gift this holiday season, the dispenser also comes with a small Christmas tree pole that holds rags and sponges for a quicker dry. 

Premium Quality Dish Soap Dispenser

amazon

To buy: $9 (was $14); amazon.com.

Since the rust-proof dispenser minimizes the amount of items on the kitchen sink, you can expect fewer messes on an easily cluttered kitchen sink. Say goodbye to water pooling around wet sponges and bottles of soap because the plastic dispenser helps to keep spills at bay. Water tends to get everywhere come dishwashing time, but the dispenser’s non-slip base ensures it’ll stay put. 

With more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, one reviewer who needed to find a way to get their sponges off the sink found that the Lifeezy Dispenser was the “perfect solution,” adding, “it dispenses the perfect amount of soap and keeps my sink clean and decluttered.” Another reviewer wrote, “It saves from wasting soap but the sponge really gets bubbly and gets my dishes cleaned.”

Free up counter space and combine the dish soap and sponge in one convenient spot. Buy the Lifeezy Premium Quality Dish Soap Dispenser on Amazon for 36 percent off. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Time Saving Gadgets Black Friday Tout
6 Time-Saving Products to Buy This Black Friday—Including a Roomba for Nearly $100 Off
Cyber Monday Storage Solutions Tout
These ‘Perfect’ Storage Solutions Have Over 130,800 Five-Star Ratings—and They’re All on Sale for Cyber Monday
Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum
At Just $10, Maybelline’s First-Ever Lash Serum Is on Sale for 27% Off at Amazon
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
THRS/PRCH Deal Roundup Tout
Black Friday Is Here: Shop These 10 Amazon Shopper Favorites With Over 510,600 Perfect Ratings for Under $30
HIWARE Window Blind Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Say This Blind Duster Is ‘Super Easy’ and ‘Quick’ to Use—and It’s Only $8 Before Black Friday
Editor's Picks Bathroom Organizers Tout
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 2 Under-$30 Organizers I Swear by for a Tidy Bathroom
Best Shoe Cleaners
The 10 Best Shoe Cleaners of 2022
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Sink Caddies to Keep Your Kitchen Countertop Tidy
Best Dish Drying Racks
The 9 Best Dish Drying Racks of 2022
SPACEKEEPER Under Sink Organizer
Keep the Space Under Your Sinks Neat and Tidy With This Clever Two-Tier Organizer That’s Nearly 30% Off
Car Cache Purse Holder Tout
These Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Have a Combined 450,00+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Under $15
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Shower Caddies to Organize Your Toiletries
Editor-Loved 2022 Amazon Finds
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 12 Best Discoveries So Far This Year
Citrus peel used to deodorize garbage pail
96 Surprising Ways to Clean With Household Items
ClearSpace Storage Bins
Organize Your Refrigerator, Pantry, and More With This 4-Pack of Storage Bins That's on Sale This Weekend