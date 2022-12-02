This Soap Dispenser Is the ‘Perfect Solution’ to Free Up Counter Space, and It’s on Sale for 36% Off

The kitchen sink can get packed. Between dirty dishes, hand towels, soap, and sponges, keeping a clean space in one of the busiest spots in the house can get tricky. Getting as much clutter off the counter is a good start to keeping a tidy kitchen countertop, but what’s even better is combining two everyday items into one. Amazon has a solution that combines dish soap and a sponge holder in one easy-to-use dispenser—and it’s currently 36 percent off.

The Lifeezy Premium Quality Dish Soap Dispenser is only $9 right now and a best-seller in Kitchen Accessories, making it a no-brainer purchase. The rectangular dispenser holds 13 ounces of dish soap and the lid caddy houses a sponge. Next time you’re washing dishes, push down on the sponge and fresh dish soap will dispense onto its surface. The sleek, plastic container takes no more counter space than a typical rectangular sponge and replaces bulky and unaesthetic dish soap bottles. With three different options, the sponge holder comes in black, white, or silver—great for a wide array of kitchen designs.

A sponge comes included with the dispenser, and the tray can fit just about any sponge, rag, or scrubber. A great gift this holiday season, the dispenser also comes with a small Christmas tree pole that holds rags and sponges for a quicker dry.

amazon

To buy: $9 (was $14); amazon.com.

Since the rust-proof dispenser minimizes the amount of items on the kitchen sink, you can expect fewer messes on an easily cluttered kitchen sink. Say goodbye to water pooling around wet sponges and bottles of soap because the plastic dispenser helps to keep spills at bay. Water tends to get everywhere come dishwashing time, but the dispenser’s non-slip base ensures it’ll stay put.

With more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, one reviewer who needed to find a way to get their sponges off the sink found that the Lifeezy Dispenser was the “perfect solution,” adding, “it dispenses the perfect amount of soap and keeps my sink clean and decluttered.” Another reviewer wrote, “It saves from wasting soap but the sponge really gets bubbly and gets my dishes cleaned.”

Free up counter space and combine the dish soap and sponge in one convenient spot. Buy the Lifeezy Premium Quality Dish Soap Dispenser on Amazon for 36 percent off.