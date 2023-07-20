Shoppers Call This 'Tiny but Powerful' Air Purifier an 'Absolute Lifesaver'—and It's Double Discounted

If you find yourself constantly sneezing from dust or pet dander, or you happen to live in an area affected by poor air quality, it may be time to improve the air you’re breathing in with a purifier. And, not just any basic air purifier, but one that you can also take with you while traveling to ensure those irritating bouts of coughs and sneezes don’t ruin your relaxing getaway.

The small yet mighty LG PuriCare Mini is just shy of 8 inches tall and lighter than a water bottle, but its ability to improve air quality is quite impressive. Aside from enjoying cleaner air, the mini purifier is currently on sale for $49 off. And when you use our exclusive code MEREDITHLG10, you can get an additional 10 percent off through August 30 (plus, it also works on vacuums, stylers, and other air purifier models).

LG

The device features a sensor for real-time dust detection and will easily inform you of the air conditions with a simple four-color scale. It’s Bluetooth compatible and syncs to a coinciding app on your smart devices to tell you important analytics like filter info, air condition details, and pollution history. Within the app, you can also control the purifier and toggle on notifications to receive alerts in real-time.

The easy-to-carry model is rechargeable with a USB cable and lasts up to eight hours on a full battery. It’s also practically silent at just 30 decibels, so you can bring it to public spaces like the office, library, and wherever else your travels take you.

Shoppers call the purifier “tiny but powerful,” with one reviewer adding that they love the “simplicity of the design and controls.” One person who brings it “room to room” called it an “absolute lifesaver” in the kitchen when something is smoking or burning. An additional shopper called it “perfect for your desk at work,” while another person who has allergies and deals with fragrance sensitivities loves the device’s portability calling it “the perfect size” and easy to transport.

To snag the PuriCare Mini, head over to LG while it’s currently on sale and explore other air purifier styles for your home, and don’t forget to use our code MEREDITHLG10 for a double discount.

