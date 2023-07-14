Shoppers Say They ‘Felt the Difference in Minutes’ With Levoit’s Best-Selling Air Purifier, and It’s Still on Sale

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but this deal isn’t.

Published on July 14, 2023 05:00AM EDT

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day this year, don’t worry. There’s still time for Prime members to score some major deals across a variety of categories—including discounts on several popular home items. Cue the best-selling Levoit Air Purifier that’s currently 20 percent off. 

No matter the time of year, clean air in your living space can help cut down on allergies and general discomfort. And the Levoit Vital 100S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier ensures your home is free of smoke, pollen, and dust with its triple-layered filter that traps up to 99.97 percent of particles. It’s the perfect addition to any medium and large sized room up to 1,110 square feet. As one shopper with allergies wrote, they “felt the difference in minutes” and “could breathe deeper without feeling stuffy” just minutes after turning the purifier on. 

Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom Vital 100S

Amazon

The air purifier is especially beneficial for pet owners. Its u-shaped vent allows the purifier to easily trap pet hair and dander from all angles, so you don’t have to worry about the filter being blocked. Along with the HEPA filtration system, there is a fan with low and high fan speed settings, as well as a special pet setting that alternates between both fan speeds. A shopper with three dogs wrote, “This has been a game changer for our air quality and the amount of pet hair.” 

There are several smart features that make this air purifier even more beneficial to you and your household. Live air quality updates are displayed at the top of the purifier, with a color-coded system that highlights the room’s status. You can also connect the air purifier to your wifi and pair it with your smartphone by downloading the VeSync app, which lets you create a time schedule and switch between fan modes remotely. 

The Amazon best-seller is a favored pick amongst shoppers due to its automatic sensing capabilities that self-adjust the purifier’s settings when needed. One shopper wrote, “No more cooking smells throughout the house, no doggie smells, no allergens in the air, and the usual high amount of dust has amazingly disappeared. I love this thing and sorry I didn’t get one sooner.” 

Another shopper wrote, “I have a few other air purifiers, but with this one I can tell the difference in the air quality almost immediately. I also love how easy it is to install the app and control the settings. If you are looking for a really effective air purifier I highly recommend this one.” 

Purify your home’s air this summer by scooping up the Levoit Vital 100S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling to see even more discounted air purifiers from the brand. 

More Post Amazon Prime Day Levoit Air Purifiers on Sale

Levoit LV-H132 Person True HEPA Air Purifier 

Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, HEPA Filter for Smoke,

Amazon

Levoit LV-H133 Tower True HEPA Air Purifier 

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room LV-H133

Amazon

Levoit Vital 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Up to 1900 FtÂ² in 1 Hr Vital 200S

Amazon

Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon

Levoit Vital 100 True HEPA Air Purifier 

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Vital 100

Amazon
