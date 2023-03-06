Allergy Sufferers Say This Best-Selling Air Purifier Can Make a Difference ‘Almost Immediately’—and It’s on Sale

It’s the spring season deal that keeps on giving.

By Gabriella Maestri
Published on March 6, 2023

LEVOIT Air Purifier Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Spring is nearly here, bringing warmer weather, fresh blooms, and a sense of renewal as we shake off those winter blues. The only downer? Those dreadful seasonal allergies, which means it’s time to replace the decongestants and opt for an air purifier, like this pollen and dust eliminator that’s on sale for just $70.

The Levoit Personal True Hepa Air Purifier traps pollution inside your home to make sure you’re breathing clean air indoors. It’s designed with three stages of filtration and three fan speeds ranging from light to heavy based on how much purifying you need at a given moment.

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $90); amazon.com.

The air purifier is ideal for the spring and year-round—it filters out mold, smoke, and pet dander. Capturing 99.97 percent of airborne particles, according to the brand, the air purifier’s three step filter works by first preventing larger fragments like lint and hair from entering. Then the second layer stops smaller particles like fine dust and pollen. And the final filter absorbs anything else lingering like household odors.

Its small, sleek style allows the air purifier to blend in and travel easily into bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens up to 129 square feet. Its compact and portable build allows you to filter out any unwanted smells or toxins from essentially anywhere in your home. Plus, it offers two night light settings and operates quietly to easily create your dream sleep experience. 

The Levoit personal air purifier has scored more than 34,300 five-star ratings. The Levoit brand has even earned top ranks in our Real Simple in-house testing.

“I can finally sleep at night without waking up sneezing,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “My allergies are horrible and this helps tremendously. The low setting is just enough white noise to sleep… Definitely will be purchasing another one for the living room and kitchen area.” 

“[I] love it so much, I bought a second one,” wrote another shopper. “[It’s] very soothing at night. [I] enjoy the nightlight feature. It works like a charm.” 

Act fast because this steal won’t last forever. Shop the Levoit Personal True Hepa Air Purifier now while it’s 22 percent off.

