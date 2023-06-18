Home Cleaning Keep Allergens, Dust, and Dander Out of Your Home With This On-Sale Air Purifier Shoppers Call a 'Lifesaver' Did we mention it’s only $45? By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 18, 2023 12:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Our homes are where we spend a majority of our time, so it's only natural to want to ensure we have access to superior air quality. Eliminating the questionable floating gunk is simple with the right equipment, and over 18,400 Amazon shoppers have trusted the Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier to upgrade the quality of the air in their living spaces. The home appliance utilizes three fan speeds and a three-stage air filtration system that includes a charcoal foam and granular activated carbon filter to eliminate odors and an advanced HEPA filter to rid your home of 99.9 percent of fine dust, dander, pollen, and other small particles up to 0.3 microns in size. The blue mesh front panel works as a pre-filter for the device, which can cover an area of 161 square feet, and, according to the brand, produces results in just 30 minutes. And with a 5-pound weight, it's ultra-portable. Thanks to a click-on-page coupon that will shave off $15, you can snap up the lightweight purifier with two extra pre-filters for just $45. Amazon To buy: $45 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. One reviewer purchased this model for their bedroom and quickly ordered another for their office, making it their fifth unit from the brand. They wrote that the air purifier was "beyond perfection" and employed the second fan setting to create "white noise" to sleep. "I was pleasantly surprised that the airflow didn't shoot directly out from the front, but from the sides of the front, so it is never blowing right on you," they added. This Electrical Allergy Device Made Me Ditch Antihistamines For Good If allergy symptoms are an issue, the Levoit LV-H126 model can help. A second shopper declared, "I can breathe again," and called the device a "lifesaver." They suffer from pet allergies, along with their daughter, and stated that after just one day, their "sinus problems" had cleared overnight. They emphasized, "it was the first time since getting our golden retriever [that] I didn't wake up with a cough." Grab the Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier for $45 at Amazon while it's still on sale. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Swear This Cordless Black + Decker Floor Sweeper Is a ‘Great Timesaver,’ and It’s on Sale for $34 40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale The Collapsible Beach Wagon Shoppers Call 'the Best Purchase of the Summer' Is $50 Off Right Now