Keep Allergens, Dust, and Dander Out of Your Home With This On-Sale Air Purifier Shoppers Call a 'Lifesaver'

Our homes are where we spend a majority of our time, so it's only natural to want to ensure we have access to superior air quality. Eliminating the questionable floating gunk is simple with the right equipment, and over 18,400 Amazon shoppers have trusted the Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier to upgrade the quality of the air in their living spaces.

The home appliance utilizes three fan speeds and a three-stage air filtration system that includes a charcoal foam and granular activated carbon filter to eliminate odors and an advanced HEPA filter to rid your home of 99.9 percent of fine dust, dander, pollen, and other small particles up to 0.3 microns in size. The blue mesh front panel works as a pre-filter for the device, which can cover an area of 161 square feet, and, according to the brand, produces results in just 30 minutes. And with a 5-pound weight, it's ultra-portable. Thanks to a click-on-page coupon that will shave off $15, you can snap up the lightweight purifier with two extra pre-filters for just $45.

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

One reviewer purchased this model for their bedroom and quickly ordered another for their office, making it their fifth unit from the brand. They wrote that the air purifier was "beyond perfection" and employed the second fan setting to create "white noise" to sleep. "I was pleasantly surprised that the airflow didn't shoot directly out from the front, but from the sides of the front, so it is never blowing right on you," they added.

If allergy symptoms are an issue, the Levoit LV-H126 model can help. A second shopper declared, "I can breathe again," and called the device a "lifesaver." They suffer from pet allergies, along with their daughter, and stated that after just one day, their "sinus problems" had cleared overnight. They emphasized, "it was the first time since getting our golden retriever [that] I didn't wake up with a cough."

